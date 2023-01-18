According to a source, the Boston Red Sox and veteran outfielder Adam Duvall, a former member of the Atlanta Braves, have reached an agreement on a $7 million one-year contract. Additional performance bonuses of up to $3 million are also available to Duvall.

The 34-year-old Duvall played only 86 games for Atlanta last season due to injuries, finishing with a.677 OPS, 12 home runs, and 36 RBIs. He was a crucial component of the Braves' 2021 run to the World Series title after being acquired in a trade with the Marlins during the trade deadline. In 2021, he hit.228/.281/.491, with 38 home runs and a league-high 113 RBIs.

Adam Duvall was previously acquired by the Braves in a deal with the Reds back in 2018. After initially having trouble, he started the 2019 season at Triple-A. Later in that season, he managed to return to the major leagues, where he finished with a 120 wRC+ in 41 games.

Duvall struggled offensively as the Braves' center fielder to start the 2022 season. After Michael Harris II joined the team, he was able to return to the corner and start hitting like crazy, finishing his final 37 games with a 143 wRC+ and 10 home runs before suffering a wrist injury.

Adam Duvall becomes the latest acquisition for the Red Sox

Adam Duvall began his Major League Baseball career in 2014 with the Giants and has since played for the Reds, Braves, and Marlins in the NL. He was chosen for the All-Star team after hitting well in his 2016 campaign with the Reds, where he averaged.241/.297/.498 (104 wRC+) with 33 home runs in 150 games, and the 2021 campaign, when he won a Gold Glove, standing out as two of the best seasons of his career to date.

His spray chart shows just how many home runs he could put over the monster at Fenway. Adam Duvall may be one of the most underrated signings this offseason.His spray chart shows just how many home runs he could put over the monster at Fenway. https://t.co/bWxZVQwhcC

The Red Sox are expected to have a payroll of approximately $190 million on Opening Day, with about $216 million in luxury-tax commitments on the books with Duvall on board.

That cash payroll mark is far below the $221 million at which they closed the 2022 season, and the current luxury level gives them roughly $17 million of breathing room before they run the possibility of having to pay the tax for a second consecutive season. Even after signing Duvall, Chaim Bloom's front office still has work to do before Opening Day.

