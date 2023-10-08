Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker has condemned the fans for how they behaved last night. During the match with the Philadelphia Phillies, catcher Sean Murphy was called for catcher's interference, upsetting the raucous home crowd.

On a swing with the bases loaded, the home plate umpire ruled that Murphy had interfered with fellow backstop JT Realmuto's swing and awarded him first base on a 2-2 count.

That forced in Trea Turner, scoring a key third run in the top of the eighth inning to stretch Philadelphia's lead. After Snitker unsuccessfully challenged, bottles began raining down on the field. Fans were letting everyone know how they felt about the call.

Snitker, despite being of like mind on the call, condemned the behavior. He ripped into the fan base via CBS Sports:

"There's no excuse for that. I've been on that field when that's happened and it's scary because those water bottles when they come, they're like grenades, and it could really seriously injure one of our players. That's uncalled for."

He also discussed why he challenged. Upon first glance, it didn't appear as if Murphy was upset with the call. He didn't argue or anything, and Brian Snitker wasn't sure if his star catcher had felt like there was an incorrect call or not:

"All I had was the big board. I looked and Murph didn't say anything, and I don't know that a hitter reacts like that. Things happen too quick for a guy to react like that if it didn't happen, but I couldn't tell off the video there."

Regardless, Snitker is unhappy with how his home Braves fans reacted to the call. Frustration is understandable, but throwing things on the field is not.

A key here to this situation is understanding that the catcher interference call on Sean Murphy was called as it stood. The umpire crew said "the call stands" rather than it was confirmed. This effectively meant that they didn't see enough to overturn, which keeps it a bit controversial.

That frustrated fans, who took to throwing things. In turn, Brian Snitker called them out after the 3-0 loss to the Phillies.