Bryce Harper cleats: Everything you need to know about the "Bring the Juice" Harper 9 shoe launched in honor of the Phillies superstar's 13th season

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper is one of the most popular names in baseball. Touted as the 'next big thing' ever since he was a teenager, Harper has managed to deliver on his sky-high potential, with eight All-Star caps, two NL MVP awards and four Silver Slugger awards to his name so far.

Ad

With thousands looking up to him, any athletic equipment that is associated to the superstar becomes quite sought after by fans. Currently, Harper has an endorsement deal with Under Armour, having signed a ten-year contract extension back in May 2016.

On Friday, February 21, the apparel brand announced that they would be launching a new cleat, the Harper 9 'Bring the Juice', in honor of Harper heading to spring training in Florida for the thirteenth time in his career. Shortly after release, Harper himself took to Instagram to share images of the cleat to his story.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Get ready for spring and brign the juice!" Bryce Harper captioned his Instagram story

Screenshot of Bryce Harper's Instagram story (Images from - Instagram.com/@bryceharper3 IG Stories)

Sporting a bright orange color with green laces, the cleat is certainly quite eye-catching. It is currently available for purchase on the Under Armour website for $120 a pair.

Ad

Bryce Harper has already 'envisioned' a World Series parade in Philadelphia, says ace Zack Wheeler

On Friday, February 21, Phillies ace Zack Wheeler joined Ruben Amaro Jr. and Jim Salisbury of 'The Phillies Show', as the trio sat down to talk about the team's plans heading into the 2025 season.

Having disappointingly bowed out in the NLDS in 2024, Wheeler talked about how challenging the World Series was once again front and center of everyone's mind, none more so than superstar Bryce Harper.

Ad

"we want to get there. We want to, like Harper always says, have that parade down Broad Street and just have people celebrate us. And, you know, let the city enjoy it. They’d love to enjoy championships there." Wheeler said [19:53]

Despite having hugely successful careers, a World Series win has eluded both Wheeler and Harper so far, despite getting close on numerous occasions. Heading into the new season, Phillies fans will certainly be hoping that 2025 is the year when Bryce Harper will finally be able to live out his dreams of celebrating a championship with the city of brotherly love.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback