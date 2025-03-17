Bryce Harper’s influence shapes Tigers top prospect’s approach to the game

Having been touted as 'the next big thing' ever since he was a teenager, it is safe to say Bryce Harper has successfully lived up to all the hype associated with him. Having made his major league debut in 2012, Harper has racked up quite a long list of honors over the years, including eight All-Star selections, two NL MVP awards and four Silver Slugger awards.

With him being one of the best players in the game, Harper is a role model for many youngsters who grew up watching him play over the past decade or so.

One such youngster is Detroit Tigers' top prospect, Max Clark. In a clip posted to X (formerly Twitter) by MLB Network on Sunday, Clark talks about how he 'models his game' the Phillies first baseman.

"To this day, I still model my game after Bryce Harper. He was kind of our generation's new era player," Max Clark said.

Part of 2025's edition of 'Spring Breakout', which puts some of the minor league's best prospects up against each other, Max Clark went on to talk about how his experience of facing off against the best young players was.

"For me, it was incredible [taking part in Spring Breakout 2025]. I was surrounded by a lot of guys that are actually in the big leagues now. So, it was a really, really special moment for all of us," Clark said.

Reds Hall of Famer claims Bryce Harper is 'elite' in all aspects of the game

Having transitioned from the outfield to first base during the 2023 season, Bryce Harper has since gone on to make that spot his own, while also continuing to contribute offensively as he always has.

Speaking about how the 32-year-old continues to impress him, Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer Sean Casey talked about how Harper was 'elite' at his job.

"He's become one of the best first baseman in the game, defensively. As far as a hitter, I think this guy get better and better every single season... This guy is elite, especially when it gets to the postseason too." Casey said, via MLB Network.

"If you're a real baseball fan and you wont to watch a great at bat, a body of work out together, watch Bryce Harper. This guy is a tough out, lefties and righties, and he drive the ball out to left center. This guy, I just love watching him. I feel like he a must see if you love this game," he added.

With the new season set to begin soon, fans will be hoping Bryce Harper can continue to lead his team by example as he has done for so many seasons in the past, and finally bring a World Series title to Philly.

