  • Bryce Harper's wife Kayla drops 1-word reaction to Phillies' chilling promo for 2025 postseason

Bryce Harper's wife Kayla drops 1-word reaction to Phillies' chilling promo for 2025 postseason

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 04, 2025 21:32 GMT
89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by MasterCard - Red Carpet - Source: Getty
89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by MasterCard - Red Carpet - Source: Getty

Having won their division, the NL East, for the second season running, Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies head into October as one of the favorites to go all the way.

With their NLDS clash against the Los Angeles Dodgers inching closer, the Phillies took to Instagram on Saturday to post a chilling promo as they geared up to get their playoff journey started.

The video featured plenty of Phillies stars, giving fans a sneak peek into the hard work they put in behind the scenes all year to get themselves to the postseason.

"All for October." the Phillies posted
Superstar first baseman Bryce Harper's wife, Kayla, took to Instagram shortly after to share the clip to her story. Seemingly unable to contain her excitement for the big games to come, Kayla Harper captioned her story with a single word.

"eeeeek!" Kayla Harper captioned her Instagram Story
Screenshot of Kayla Harper&#039;s Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@kayy.harper IG Stories)
Screenshot of Kayla Harper's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@kayy.harper IG Stories)

Bryce Harper's wife, Kayla, gears up for blockbuster NLDS clash between Phillies and Dodgers

Despite winning their division, the NL West, 2024's World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, failed to clinch a first-round bye. As a result, they had to go through the Cincinnati Reds to secure their spot in the NLDS.

There, they will face the Philadelphia Phillies, who will come into the series after a few days of well-earned rest, having clinched one of the top two seeds in the NL. The blockbuster five-game series between the two teams begins at Citizen's Bank Park, on Saturday.

A few hours before first pitch, Phillies fan favorite Bryce Harper's better half, Kayla, took to Instagram to display her excitement for the big game via her story.

Screenshot of Kayla Harper&#039;s Instagram post (Images from - Instagram.com/@kayy.harper IG Stories)
Screenshot of Kayla Harper's Instagram post (Images from - Instagram.com/@kayy.harper IG Stories)

With both the Phillies and Dodgers heavily favored by the bookies to go on and win the World Series, many experts are of the opinion that the team that wins this NLDS clash may well go on to win the whole thing.

Bryce Harper, who is yet to taste glory in the World Series in his career so far, will be hoping he can finally reach the promised land this year.

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

