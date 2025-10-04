Bryce Harper's wife Kayla drops 1-word reaction to Phillies' chilling promo for 2025 postseason

Having won their division, the NL East, for the second season running, Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies head into October as one of the favorites to go all the way.With their NLDS clash against the Los Angeles Dodgers inching closer, the Phillies took to Instagram on Saturday to post a chilling promo as they geared up to get their playoff journey started.The video featured plenty of Phillies stars, giving fans a sneak peek into the hard work they put in behind the scenes all year to get themselves to the postseason.&quot;All for October.&quot; the Phillies posted View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSuperstar first baseman Bryce Harper's wife, Kayla, took to Instagram shortly after to share the clip to her story. Seemingly unable to contain her excitement for the big games to come, Kayla Harper captioned her story with a single word.&quot;eeeeek!&quot; Kayla Harper captioned her Instagram StoryScreenshot of Kayla Harper's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@kayy.harper IG Stories)Bryce Harper's wife, Kayla, gears up for blockbuster NLDS clash between Phillies and DodgersDespite winning their division, the NL West, 2024's World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, failed to clinch a first-round bye. As a result, they had to go through the Cincinnati Reds to secure their spot in the NLDS.There, they will face the Philadelphia Phillies, who will come into the series after a few days of well-earned rest, having clinched one of the top two seeds in the NL. The blockbuster five-game series between the two teams begins at Citizen's Bank Park, on Saturday. A few hours before first pitch, Phillies fan favorite Bryce Harper's better half, Kayla, took to Instagram to display her excitement for the big game via her story. Screenshot of Kayla Harper's Instagram post (Images from - Instagram.com/@kayy.harper IG Stories)With both the Phillies and Dodgers heavily favored by the bookies to go on and win the World Series, many experts are of the opinion that the team that wins this NLDS clash may well go on to win the whole thing.Bryce Harper, who is yet to taste glory in the World Series in his career so far, will be hoping he can finally reach the promised land this year.