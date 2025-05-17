Bryce Harper's wife Kayla drops 2-word message after Phillies superstar hits career milestone

Having met each other at quite a young age, while growing up in their hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada, Bryce Harper and his wife, Kayla, have been together ever since they began dating back in high school.

With Bryce being one of the most highly-regarded talents coming out of his class, Kayla has been right by the first baseman's side to witness his remarkable rise.

On Friday, Bryce celebrated a huge professional milestone, as he recorded the 1000th RBI of his big league career, in an 8-4 victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park. The Philadelphia Phillies posted on Instagram to commemorate the achievement:

"1K for MV3" the post was captioned

Re-sharing the same post to her story, Kayla Harper could not help but express her pride at her husband's outstanding feat.

"😭😭😭 So Proud" Kayla Harper captioned her Instagram story

Screenshot of Kayla Harper's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@kayy.harper IG Stories)

Bryce Harper and his wife Kayla adorably reveal the gender of their fourth child with the help of a Phillies teammate

Earlier this year, eight-time All-Star Bryce Harper and his wife, Kayla, announced that they are expecting their fourth child together.

With many fans anxious to know more, the couple went on to announce that baby number four would be a boy, with the help of fellow Phillies hitter Trea Turner, who handed Bryce a blue-colored bat to give him the hint, in a home game against the San Francisco Giants in late April.

Kayla Harper posted the big moment on Instagram:

"Baby BOY Harper coming 2025 🩵 We wanted to be surprised and find out together, so we recruited Trea for some help. The doctor texted him the news and he was given two bats—one pink, one blue. Right before Bryce’s first at-bat, Trea gave him the bat that matched the baby’s gender. We’re so excited to add another boy to the family to even us out." Kayla Harper captioned her Instagram post

With the Phillies looking to be in a strong position to compete in the postseason again this year, and with a baby boy on the way, 2025 has all the makings of being quite a memorable year for Bryce Harper.

