Bryce Harper's wife Kayla gives fans a sneak peek into her weekend in Chicago

First baseman Bryce Harper is among the Philadelphia Phillies' most influential players. In 2024, the superstar hit a .285 average with 30 home runs and 87 RBIs, leading his team to an NL East division title for the first time since 2011.

One constant source of support off the field for the 32-year-old was his wife, Kayla, who could be frequently seen at Citizens Bank Park cheering on the Phillies as Bryce Harper sweated it out on the diamond.

On Sunday, Kayla Harper shared a string of snaps on Instagram, treating fans to a glimpse of the fun she and her husband had in Chicago, with the Phillies remaining in the windy city over the weekend for a three-game series.

"mom + dad weekend" Kayla Harper captioned her Instagram post

Observing the snaps, Bryce and Kayla tried a lot of delicious food in the city. Events on the field also warranted a celebratory moment, as the Phillies were able to win the series after losing the first game.

Bryce Harper's wife Kayla posts adorable photos celebrating daughter Kamryn's birthday

Nine-time All-Star Bryce Harper's youngest daughter, Kamryn Ray, turned one on Tuesday, April 22. Marking the milestone, Kayla Harper posted a series of sweet photos on Instagram to give fans a glimpse of the toddler's birthday party.

"Happy First Birthday to Kamryn Ray! 🐥 She never misses an opportunity to smile and she brings the sweetest calm to our home. We love you!!" Kayla Harper captioned her Instagram post

Per sources, Bryce and Kayla initially met when they were growing up in their hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada. They later began dating one another as high school students and have been together ever since.

The pair wed in December 2016 and have three children together. Their eldest, a son, Krew, was born in August of 2019, with daughters Brooklyn and Kamryn arriving in 2020 and 2024, respectively.

The pair have since announced they are having a fourth child together, a baby boy, cutely announced by the hue of Bryce Harper's bat in April 14's game against the San Francisco Giants.

