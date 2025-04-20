Bryce Harper's wife melts hearts with sweet reaction of son Krew cheering to dad's HR heroics

First baseman Bryce Harper, one of the best in the business in his position, is undoubtedly one of the Philadelphia Phillies' most influential players. In 2024, the 32-year-old batted .285, hitting 30 home runs and batting in runners 87 times, helping his team win the NL East for the first time since 2011.

It appears the slugger is swinging the same hot bat in the new season, hitting his fifth home run of 2025 during the Phillies' 7-2 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

As Bryce Harper went yard, his son, Krew appeared to be having the time of his life cheering his dad on as he rounded the bases. Bryce's wife, Kayla, took to Instagram Stories to share an adorable clip of the same a short while after the game came to an end.

"Blessed to witness moments like this..Krew hyped watching his dad hit taters," the Instagram story was captioned.

Screenshot of Kayla Harper's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@kayy.harper IG Stories)

Per sources, Bryce and Kayla first met each other while they were growing up in their home town of Las Vegas, Nevada, and began dating each other as high schoolers.

Eventually tying the knot in December of 2016, the Harpers welcomed their firstborn, Krew, in August of 2019. The pair also share two daughters named Brooklyn and Kamryn, born in 2020 and 2024, respectively. Earlier this April, the couple revealed they are expecting their fourth child together, a baby boy.

When Bryce Harper's wife Kayla gave fans a sneak peek into Opening Weekend fun

As the Philadelphia Phillies hosted the Colorado Rockies for their first home series of the 2025 season, Bryce Harper's wife, Kayla, and her three children all headed to Citizen's Bank Park to cheer the team on.

Posting a series of snaps to Instagram on April 2, Kayla Harper gave fans a sneak peek into the fun she and her family indulged in while her husband got the job done on the field.

"Got lazy on the pics but here’s a glimpse into our opening weekend ⚾️❤️" Kayla Harper captioned her Instagram post.

Having waited for many months to finally be able to watch their team back in action at home again, Phillies fans got exactly what they would have hoped for. The team swept the visitors with convincing victories in all three games.

