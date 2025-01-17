Bryce Harper snubs Shohei Ohtani and Phillies teammate Kyle Schwarber for Ronald Acuna Jr.

Bryce Harper recently named his super lineup in a short that was shared by MLB on its various social media handles. He offered Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. the top spot in the batting order, giving him the nod ahead of his Philadelphia Phillies teammate Kyle Schwarber and Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.

In the video clip, Bryce Harper named Ronald Acuna Jr. as a five-tool player and feels his elite combination of power and speed makes him ideal for the role of a leadoff hitter. Acuna Jr. unanimously won the 2023 National League MVP after becoming the sixth player to join the 40-40 club. He ended the season with 41 home runs and 73 stolen bases.

Meanwhile, Bryce Harper's teammate Kyle Schwarber set a new record for most leadoff home runs in a single season after hitting 14 during the 2024 campaign. He is currently eighth on the all-time list and has the highest leadoff homers among active players. On the other hand, Shohei Ohtani also changed into a leadoff hitter in the middle of the historic 50-50 season last year.

Harper underlined the reasons why he preferred to bat Acuna Jr. at the top of his super lineup rather than Schwarber or Ohtani.

"Acuna Jr. is one of the best leadoff hitters in the game," he said. "Obviously, you've got Shohei; not your prototypical [five-tool player]. You've got Schwarber; not your prototypical [five-tool player].

"Prototypical five-tool player, my number one leadoff hitter [is] Ronald Acuna Jr.," he added. "He can hit homers, hit doubles, steals. Everything."

Acuna Jr. played just 49 games last year after an ACL tear on his left leg ended his season in May.

Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Aaron Judge on Bryce Harper's super lineup

Bryce Harper and the Phillies could not fulfill their World Series aspirations in 2024 (Image Source: Imagn)

Bryce Harper revealed the rest of his super lineup in the clip, which contained some usual suspects such as Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. It also included a few somewhat surprising selections, such as Kyle Tucker, Trea Turner and Julio Rodriguez.

The lineup consisted of Ronald Acuna Jr. in the leadoff spot, followed by Trea Turner. Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Matt Olson, and Giancarlo Stanton comprised the meat of the order. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Kyle Tucker, and Julio Rodriguez brought up the backend of the lineup. Randy Arozarena was included as the extra player on the bench.

