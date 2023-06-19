Charlie Culberson contract: Breaking down Braves DFA'd infielder's salary details in 2023

Charlie Culberson signed a one-year $720,000 contract after being traded from the Tampa Bay Rays who had signed him in February 2023 to a minor league contract.

What happened to Charlie Culberson?

The Atlanta Braves made a surprising move on Father's Day by designating infielder Charlie Culberson for assignment just hours before his father was scheduled to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Culberson had been called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on May 19 but had not yet appeared in any major league games.

The timing of the decision was unfortunate, especially considering the significance of the day. Culberson's father, who was set to throw the first pitch, was replaced by the father of Braves outfielder Michael Harris II. Harris went on to have an impressive performance, going 5-for-5 and scoring three runs in the Braves' win over the Colorado Rockies.

A look into the career of Charlie Culberson.

Culberson, a former first-round pick of the San Francisco Giants in the 2007 MLB Draft, made his debut in 2012 with the Giants. He later played for the Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Dodgers before joining the Braves in 2018. In his three seasons with the Braves, Culberson batted .265 with 17 home runs and 63 runs scored.

After his tenure with the Braves, Culberson spent the 2021 season with the Texas Rangers before signing a minor league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2023. However, he was released by the Rays during spring training and subsequently returned to the Braves organization on a minor league contract. He played in 24 games for the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers before his contract was selected to the active roster on May 19.

While Culberson's return to the Braves seemed promising, his designation for assignment without appearing in a game for the club was a disappointing turn of events for him and his family on Father's Day. Nevertheless, Culberson's contributions to the Braves and his perseverance throughout his career should be acknowledged. Despite this setback, there may still be opportunities for Culberson to continue his baseball journey in the future.

