"As close to 100 percent as I’ve been in a while" - Chris Taylor provides positive update as Dodgers prepare for World Series push

Los Angeles Dodgers utility player Chris Taylor has been an integral part of the team since he was acquired via trade in 2016. While the Seattle Mariners couldn't find a place for him, the Dodgers certainly have, and while he may not headline their roster, he will be an important part of their plans in 2024.

At 33, injuries have crept up on Taylor and he did see a diminished role in 2023, but he feels he is ready for the 2024 MLB season. He spoke to SportsNet LA about the offseason and his preparations for the campaign:

“I feel really good. I feel strong. I’ve been, you know, pretty much from the moment we lost (to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS) I was able to get in the weight room right away. Took care of a few nagging things with my knees. I’ve been working with the strength coaches and training staff at Dodger Stadium to try to get that behind me.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think I’m getting at a point in my career where there’s always going to be little things that pop up. It’s just trying to stay ahead of it and manage it. That’s just part of the game, I think. I feel good and healthy, and as close to 100 percent as I’ve been in a while.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will certainly be thankful for the flexibility Chris Taylor can provide, and we may see him carve out an important role in the team this season. With LA having made a statement in free agency, Taylor could play a big part in their potential success.

Chris Taylor will look to help the Dodgers in any way he can in 2024

With the Los Angeles Dodgers going out and spending huge sums this winter, Chris Taylor is not going to be under the microscope much in 2024. With Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Teoscar Hernández and Tyler Glasnow on board, the Dodgers are clearly intent on making a push this season.

The LA Dodgers are now among the favorites to win the World Series in 2024 alongside the Atlanta Braves. If the above can gel with stars like Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts, LA will be formidable, to say the least.

As a utility player, Chris Taylor will help the Dodgers in any way he can. Given his flexibility and ability to play in multiple positions to a high standard, we will likely see Taylor in a variety of different roles throughout the season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.