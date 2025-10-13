Christian Yelich fires up Brewers with 1-word rallying cry before NL pennant clash against Dodgers

  • home icon
By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 13, 2025 03:52 GMT
Outfielder Christian Yelich played an instrumental role in helping the Milwaukee Brewers win the NL Central for the third season running, finishing the regular season with a .264 batting average, along with 29 home runs and 103 RBIs.

Having finished above the Chicago Cubs in the regular season, the Brewers got the better of their NL Central rivals once again in the postseaon, beating them in the NLDS to punch their tickets to the championship series for the first time since 2018.

As they gear up for a blockbuster clash with the LA Dodgers, Christian Yelich took to Instagram on Sunday to post a video, captioning it with a one-word rallying cry.

"Onward." Christian Yelich posted to Instagram
While the Brewers and Cubs had to play out all five games of their division series, the Dodgers enter the championship series with an extra day of rest, as they managed to close out their series against the Phillies in four games.

The Brewers' season series record against the Dodgers makes for extremely encouraging reading for Christian Yelich and company, as the NL Central champions managed to win all six regular season games they played against their NL West counterparts.

Looking at the regular season statistics for both teams, one would assume Milwaukee are favorites heading into this series. However, the Dodgers are a team full of superstars that are used to performing in high-pressure postseason games, and the Brewers cannot afford to underestimate them.

Christian Yelich explains why the NLDS win against the Cubs "meant a little bit extra"

Speaking to insider Robin M Adams of "Wisconsin Sports Heroics", Christian Yelich described his feelings as the Brewers secured passage to the NLCS, after beating the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Saturday.

Competing for top spot in the NL Central year in, year out, there is naturally plenty of animosity between Chicaog and Milwaukee at this point, and Yelich admitted that beating the Cubs in such a huge series "meant a little bit extra" as a result.

"This was more than the usual Division Series. Everyone wants to point to past postseasons, but the majority of these guys weren’t even here for that. So you try to downplay it going into this series against the Cubs and call it any other Division Series, you say you just want to advance."
"But the rivalry between these two teams — I feel like it’s been our two teams going at it the last eight years. All of the storylines there. We just really wanted to perform for our city and this organization and our fanbase. We knew it meant a little bit extra.” Yelich said
Now, the Brewers will hope to carry this momentum forward and make it to the World Series for the first time since 1982.

