"Those are for superstars" - When Christian Yelich corrected Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother's misconception about MLB

After arriving in Milwaukee in January 2018, Christian Yelich has been one of the Brewers' most influential players. In his time at American Family Field, Yelich has earned three All-Star selections, an NL MVP award and two Silver Slugger awards.
In October, he was a guest on Giannis Antetokounmpo's brother, Thanasis', "The Thanalysis Show" podcast.
Like those who do not closely follow baseball, the former Bucks forward assumed that the average big league career is relatively long. During their conversation, Yelich cleared the misconception.
"For baseball, I think they say the average career is like three or four years," Yelich said (24:00). "Most of the time it's three-four years. People probably think it's more, because the guys you identify with that sport are around all the time. Those (10-year contracts) are for superstars, that are around for that long.
"Sometimes, guys have three, four, five years (of success) and kind of bounce around a little bit, and then they're done. There's nothing wrong with that, it's an unbelievable accomplishment, just to make it to any pro sport at the highest level, and be able to do it for three, four, five years. That's still incredibly difficult to do, let alone do it for 10, 12, 15 years."
After signing with the Bucks in July 2019, Thanasis and Giannis helped the franchise win its second NBA title in 2021. Thanasis has been a free agent after the 2023-24 season, while Giannis continues to be one of the best players in the world.
Christian Yelich is enjoying another solid season with the Brewers
One of his team's best hitters since he signing 2018, Christian Yelich has been reliable again at the plate this season. He is batting .258 with 18 home runs and 63 RBIs.
With the Cubs favorites to win the NL Central this year, the Brewers' best hope of making the playoffs for a third straight season is via the NL wildcard.
They are on track to accomplish that goal, sitting third in the wildcard standings with a 52-40 record.
