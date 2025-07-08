Rockets legend Vernon Maxwell drops bold take on Giannis Antetokounmpo's relationship with Milwaukee Bucks: "Got to cut the cord"

Giannis Antetokounmpo has an interesting situation with the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason. The Bucks are still interested in keeping him as their go-to star. They've retained some of the valuable role players and added a few who they believe could help Antetokounmpo contend for a championship.

This summer, the Bucks kept Bobby Portis Jr., Kevin Porter Jr., Taurean Prince, Ryan Rollins, Jericho Sims and Gary Trent, Jr. They've also added Myles Turner, who is their best acquisition this offseason. However, it came with a price after the team waived the injured All-Star, Damian Lillard.

With the moves they've made, some fans have no clue what Milwaukee is doing. On Monday's episode of "All The Smoke," former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson brought up the Bucks' situation. Vernon Maxwell, a two-time champion, shared his thoughts on the current state of Antetokounmpo and the franchise.

According to Maxwell, the moves that the front office made hint that a rebuild is coming.

"Yeah, it's a rebuilding," Maxwell said (Timestamp: 14:56). "They got to cut the cord with Giannis, let this motherf***er go. 'Cause he don't want to be there. They in rebuilding situation, that s**t is all f**ked up over there in Miwaukee now.

"And especially when your main man don't want to play with you no more and he done gave you everything he could give you."

Despite Maxwell's claim that the Bucks are looking to make a rebuild, the organization wants to continue to contend for a title. There's also a chance Giannis Antetokounmpo could decide to leave Milwaukee this summer.

Former NBA player Jim Jackson suggested that Giannis Antetokounmpo orchestrated Lillard to be waived

When the news about Damian Lillard's release was first reported, there were claims that Giannis Antetokounmpo was not happy with the move. The two stars didn't have a longer chance to play together, and injuries were the main factor behind it.

However, former NBA player Jim Jackson speculated that Antetokounmpo has something to do with the roster move. Jackson revealed his theory on the latest episode of "Podcast P with Paul George" on Monday.

“If management comes to you and says, ‘What do you think about [the] coach, or [are] we gonna do this or we may fire him?’, and your star player is like, ‘Well you got to do what you go to do as an organization,’” Jackson said (Timestamp: 12:56). “So, he’s not saying, no that you’ve got to fire him. But he’s not saying, ‘Yes, I advocate for him.’”

However, there's no proof that Antetokounmpo had anything to do with Lillard's fate with the Bucks.

