Clayton Kershaw, a seasoned veteran and key member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, is in the spotlight due to his injury.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been keeping a close eye on Clayton Kershaw's health after he reported feeling some tenderness in his left shoulder. This was during his victorious outing against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

Despite carrying a no-hitter into the sixth inning and allowing only one hit in 79 pitches, Clayton Kershaw left the game and underwent a medical exam the following day.

Fortunately, Kershaw's examination revealed only inflammation, and he was given a shot to relieve the discomfort.

The left-handed pitcher expressed hope of making his next start, currently scheduled for next week when the Pittsburgh Pirates come to Los Angeles.

Impact on the Dodgers due to Clayton Kershaw's injury

Clayton Kershaw's health is a crucial factor for the Dodgers, who are currently in a tight race for the National League West title. In 16 starts this season, Clayton Kershaw has a 10-4 record with a 2.55 ERA, 1.049 WHIP, and a 105:24 K:BB ratio in 95.1 innings pitched. His experience and consistency make him an essential part of the Dodgers' pitching rotation.

Mike DiGiovanna @MikeDiGiovanna #Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw said his shoulder got “cranky” in sixth inning Tuesday night. Diagnosed with inflammation. Took a cortisone shot. Down for a few days. Hopes to make next start but “I’m not gonna be stupid about it.” #Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw said his shoulder got “cranky” in sixth inning Tuesday night. Diagnosed with inflammation. Took a cortisone shot. Down for a few days. Hopes to make next start but “I’m not gonna be stupid about it.”

However, Clayton Kershaw's injury history is cause for concern. He has battled back injuries in six of his last eight seasons, including inflammation in 2014, a herniated disc in 2016, and a strain in 2017. Clayton Kershaw has also had short stints on the injured list in 2018 and 2020. Most recently, Clayton Kershaw went to the IL due to lower back pain in August 2022.

Despite his injury history, Clayton Kershaw has proven to be one of the league's most durable pitchers, with over 2,600 career innings pitched under his belt. He is also the youngest active MLB player with this many innings pitched.

The Dodgers will need Clayton Kershaw to remain healthy if they hope to make a deep postseason run. However, they must also be cautious with their veteran pitcher to prevent further injuries.

Dodgers fans will be hoping to see him back in top form soon.

