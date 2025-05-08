Clayton Kershaw’s rehab dominance has him set for return soon: Report

Currently boasting the best record in all of the majors with 25 wins and 12 losses, the LA Dodgers may be set to get even better, as Clayton Kershaw is reported to be on his way back to full fitness.

Having undergone operations to both his knee and toe to deal with niggling issues that plagued him for much of 2024, Kershaw has not featured for the Dodgers this season. He is currently pitching regularly at Triple-A as part of his rehab procedure.

Los Angeles Dodgers v Texas Rangers - Source: Getty

According to CBS, however, it appears the 10-time All-Star is well on course to be activated from the IL later in May, having 'checked all the boxes' in terms of both fitness and quality. If things continue on the same trajectory, there is every chance Kershaw's next Triple-A start, scheduled for Sunday, could be his last.

Having a pitcher of Clayton Kershaw's quality return from injury would be a significant boost for any team. However, it is set to be even more so for the Dodgers, who are dealing with a bit of a crisis in terms of their pitching rotation. Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Gavin Stone, River Ryan, Emmet Sheehan and Kyle Hurt are already on the IL alongside Kershaw.

Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts sheds light on Clayton Kershaw's rehab progress so far

Speaking to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register on May 5, Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts shed some light on ace Clayton Kershaw's rehab progress so far.

"From what I hear, he's throwing the baseball well. It's certainly not major-league competition, but I know Clayton is doing everything he can to, once he gets here, be the best pitcher he can be to help us win baseball games. He's not just checking boxes, going through the motions," Dave Roberts said.

Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts chats with starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw during a team workout - Source: Getty

One of only 11 players to have won three or more Cy Young awards, Roberts is definitely aware of the quality Clayton Kershaw can bring to the team when he's fit and firing.

For that reason, he will be keen to get him back in the lineup, but with the priority as always being October, the coaching staff may well take plenty of precautions with Kershaw's re-introduction to top-level baseball.

