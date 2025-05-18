Cody Bellinger, Corey Seager, Blake Snell's partners react as Tyler Glasnow’s partner Meghan Murphy makes major announcement

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Tyler Glasnow and his girlfriend, Meghan Murphy, have been together for four years. Per sources, they first met at Tropicana Field in 2021, when Glasnow was pitching for the Tampa Bay Rays.
On Saturday, Murphy announced on Instagram that the couple had taken their relationship to the next level, posting engagement pictures alongside Tyler Glasnow.
"Love of my life ♾️🤍" Meghan Murphy captioned her Instagram post.
Reacting to the big news, Cody Bellinger's partner, Chase, Corey Seager's partner, Madisyn, and Blake Snell's partner, Haeley Ryane, left sweet comments congratulating the happy couple.
"Gorgeousssss!🫶🏼" Chase Bellinger commented.
"Obsessed with these 😍😍😍" Madisyn Seager commented.
"Stooooop it 😍😍😍😍😍" Haeley Ryane commented.
Spouses of numerous other Dodgers stars, such as Will Smith's wife Cara and Tommy Edman's wife Kristen, also left comments. Just like the players on the field, it appears their families also shared a strong bond off it.
Tyler Glasnow and wife-to-be Meghan Murphy enjoyed the sights and sounds of Africa over the offseason
Having enjoyed a fantastic 2024 season, winning the World Series for the first time in his career, Tyler Glasnow made sure to make the most of the time off, jetting off to Africa alongside his partner, Meghan Murphy.
During his stay, Glasnow took to Instagram to share a series of snaps, giving fans a sneak peek into his travels.
"🌍" Glasnow captioned his Instagram post
Having ended 2024 nursing an elbow injury, Tyler Glasnow did plenty of rehab work in the latter half of the winter and almost all of Spring Training, to ensure he is fit and firing.
However, the ace's luck with injuries has seemingly continued. Taking the mound for only the fifth time this season in late April, Glasnow had to leave the field after only one inning. Further examination confirmed the 31-year-old suffered a shoulder issue. His exact return date is yet to be confirmed by the Dodgers.