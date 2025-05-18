Cody Bellinger, Corey Seager, Blake Snell's partners react as Tyler Glasnow’s partner Meghan Murphy makes major announcement

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Tyler Glasnow and his girlfriend, Meghan Murphy, have been together for four years. Per sources, they first met at Tropicana Field in 2021, when Glasnow was pitching for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ad

On Saturday, Murphy announced on Instagram that the couple had taken their relationship to the next level, posting engagement pictures alongside Tyler Glasnow.

"Love of my life ♾️🤍" Meghan Murphy captioned her Instagram post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Reacting to the big news, Cody Bellinger's partner, Chase, Corey Seager's partner, Madisyn, and Blake Snell's partner, Haeley Ryane, left sweet comments congratulating the happy couple.

"Gorgeousssss!🫶🏼" Chase Bellinger commented.

"Obsessed with these 😍😍😍" Madisyn Seager commented.

"Stooooop it 😍😍😍😍😍" Haeley Ryane commented.

Screenshot of Chase Bellinger, Madisyn Seager and Haeley Ryane's comments on Meghan Murphy's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@injector_meghan)

Spouses of numerous other Dodgers stars, such as Will Smith's wife Cara and Tommy Edman's wife Kristen, also left comments. Just like the players on the field, it appears their families also shared a strong bond off it.

Ad

Tyler Glasnow and wife-to-be Meghan Murphy enjoyed the sights and sounds of Africa over the offseason

Having enjoyed a fantastic 2024 season, winning the World Series for the first time in his career, Tyler Glasnow made sure to make the most of the time off, jetting off to Africa alongside his partner, Meghan Murphy.

During his stay, Glasnow took to Instagram to share a series of snaps, giving fans a sneak peek into his travels.

Ad

"🌍" Glasnow captioned his Instagram post

Ad

Having ended 2024 nursing an elbow injury, Tyler Glasnow did plenty of rehab work in the latter half of the winter and almost all of Spring Training, to ensure he is fit and firing.

However, the ace's luck with injuries has seemingly continued. Taking the mound for only the fifth time this season in late April, Glasnow had to leave the field after only one inning. Further examination confirmed the 31-year-old suffered a shoulder issue. His exact return date is yet to be confirmed by the Dodgers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More