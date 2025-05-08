Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens reacts to photo of her 2006 vinyl record spotted alongside Sabrina Carpenter's latest album 

Former MLB player Cole Tucker is married to Vanessa Hudgens. He met the "High School Musical" star in 2020 as the two were taking part in a meditation group on Zoom.

Hudgens was already famous before the movie, but it helped her release some albums over the years. She dropped her first album in 2006, the same year the movie came out, and titled it "V."

Fast forward 19 years later and the album is still making rounds. "High School Musical" choreographer Chucky Klapow spotted the vinyl record sitting in front of Sabrina Carpenter's latest album. Hudgens could not help but react when she saw the post.

"She's vintage" said Hudgens.

V. Hudgens Instagram Story

The album consists of 12 songs that received a solid review when it was first released 19 years ago. It was her first studio album, and she went on to release one more album before focusing more on her acting again.

While the former Pittsburgh Pirates slugger's wife has made her priorities clear, nothing is stopping her from getting back into the studio. She loves to sing and make music, and could be inspired after seeing her vinyl record.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker have been enthralled by the WWE Universe

Thomas Ashbourne Margalicious Margarita Dinner - Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens (Photo via Getty)

Over the years, Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker have been spotted at multiple WWE events. The two are big-time fans and have made some great connections to wrestlers during their time as fans.

Back in January, she was invited to come into the ring to "YEET" with Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Cody Rhodes, and Sami Zayn. She had the crowd going nuts, and she was all smiles inside the squared circle.

Hudgens and Cole do not just attend regular weekly shows. They also attend some of the biggest events of the year, as the two were spotted at WrestleMania this past April.

The two were in attendance for two fantastic nights of wrestling. Jey Uso defeated Gunther to take home the World Heavyweight title. She was also one of the shocked fans who saw Paul Heyman turn on Roman Reigns in the Triple Threat Match.

During Night 2, she saw Dominik Mysterio win the Intercontinental Championship to many fans' disappointment. The night ended with John Cena defeating Cody Rhodes to become the Undisputed WWE Champion. He now holds 17 total championships, more than any other wrestler in history.

