Cole Tucker and wife Vanessa Hudgens enjoy romantic getaway amid scenic mountain and oceanfront views

Former big league shortstop, Cole Tucker, and his wife, Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens, are currently making the most of the final few days of summer, enjoying a romantic getaway together before winter sets in. On Friday, Vanessa Hudgens took to Instagram to post a series of snaps, giving fans a sneak peek into her travels.The first of Hudgens' posted images shows her enjyoing a tranquil moment by the poolside, while others feature breathtaking views of the oceanfront and mountains. &quot;Oh the viewsssss&quot; Vanessa Hudgens posted View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt is difficult to ascertain what part of the world Cole and Vanessa are in at the moment, as Hudgens did not include a location tag in her post. Looking at some of her recent posts, however, it appears the couple are currently enjoying the sights and sounds of the Italian Riviera. Per sources, Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens first met each other virtually, as they were part of the same Zoom meditation group during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. Vanessa has even revealed that it was her that made the first move, &quot;sliding into the DMs&quot; to initiate converation with Tucker. The pair quickly hit it off and have been together ever since. After dating for about three years, the couple announced their engagement in February 2023, before tying the knot in Tulum, Mexico, ten months later.When Tucker and Hudgens first began dating, Cole was on the Pittsburgh Pirates' books. He stayed in Pittsburgh until 2022, before a quick succession of moves to the Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Angels. Unfortunately, Tucker never truly established himself at any of those clubs, and he became a free in October 2024. Ultimately, the infielder called time on his professional baseball career on May 20, 2025. He now remains connected to the sport as an analyst for MLB Network Radio.Earlier this year, Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens announced they were expecting their second child togetherIn July 2024, Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. About a year later, on July 12, 2025, the couple announced they were gearing up to become parents for a second time, via an Instagram post.&quot;Round two!!!!&quot; Hudgens posted View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReacting to the big news, several popular celebrities such as pop-star Demi Lovato, model Ashley Graham, and actress Nina Dobrev left comments congratulating the happy couple.