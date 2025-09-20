  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Cole Tucker and wife Vanessa Hudgens enjoy romantic getaway amid scenic mountain and oceanfront views

Cole Tucker and wife Vanessa Hudgens enjoy romantic getaway amid scenic mountain and oceanfront views

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Sep 20, 2025 19:22 GMT
2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals - Source: Getty
2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Former big league shortstop, Cole Tucker, and his wife, Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens, are currently making the most of the final few days of summer, enjoying a romantic getaway together before winter sets in.

Ad

On Friday, Vanessa Hudgens took to Instagram to post a series of snaps, giving fans a sneak peek into her travels.

The first of Hudgens' posted images shows her enjyoing a tranquil moment by the poolside, while others feature breathtaking views of the oceanfront and mountains.

"Oh the viewsssss" Vanessa Hudgens posted
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It is difficult to ascertain what part of the world Cole and Vanessa are in at the moment, as Hudgens did not include a location tag in her post. Looking at some of her recent posts, however, it appears the couple are currently enjoying the sights and sounds of the Italian Riviera.

Per sources, Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens first met each other virtually, as they were part of the same Zoom meditation group during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. Vanessa has even revealed that it was her that made the first move, "sliding into the DMs" to initiate converation with Tucker.

Ad

The pair quickly hit it off and have been together ever since. After dating for about three years, the couple announced their engagement in February 2023, before tying the knot in Tulum, Mexico, ten months later.

When Tucker and Hudgens first began dating, Cole was on the Pittsburgh Pirates' books. He stayed in Pittsburgh until 2022, before a quick succession of moves to the Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Angels.

Unfortunately, Tucker never truly established himself at any of those clubs, and he became a free in October 2024. Ultimately, the infielder called time on his professional baseball career on May 20, 2025. He now remains connected to the sport as an analyst for MLB Network Radio.

Ad

Earlier this year, Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens announced they were expecting their second child together

In July 2024, Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. About a year later, on July 12, 2025, the couple announced they were gearing up to become parents for a second time, via an Instagram post.

Ad
"Round two!!!!" Hudgens posted
Ad

Reacting to the big news, several popular celebrities such as pop-star Demi Lovato, model Ashley Graham, and actress Nina Dobrev left comments congratulating the happy couple.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raghav Mehta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications