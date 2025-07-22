"Coolest sh*t ever" - Fans react as Braves, Reds tap Elly De La Cruz, Ozzie Albies for eye‑catching Speedway Classic uniform designs

Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds are set to lock horns with Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee on August 2. Billed as the &quot;Speedway Classic&quot;, it is set to be the first big league baseball game to take place at a NASCAR racetrack.Teasing the upcoming specialty game, MLB posted a few sneak peeks of the uniform designs on Monday.&quot;JUST IN: The Braves and Reds have revealed exclusive uniforms for the Speedway Classic 🏁 The Braves cap features flames on the top of the visor, while the Reds cap has checkered racing flags across its visor The jersey numbers reflect the spirit of numbers on racecars The 2 teams will face off at Bristol Motor Speedway on Aug. 2nd.&quot;Reacting to the sleek designs, plenty of fans approved of what they saw.&quot;This is the coolest sh*t ever&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Actually pretty fire&quot; another fan posted.&quot;I hate the braves as a mets fan but those caps are 🔥&quot; another fan replied.&quot;Holy sh*t thats actually hard as f***&quot; another fan responded.&quot;That is so freaking DOPE!!&quot; another fan shared.&quot;Clean. We will allow it.&quot; another fan wrote.Reds legend has his say on Elly De La Cruz's MLB legacyHaving already made the All-Star game twice after making his MLB debut in 2023, Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz is considered one of the most exciting talents in the major leagues.On July 13's episode of &quot;The Mayor's Office with Sean Casey&quot;, Reds legend Sean Casey predicted De La Cruz to enjoy plenty of success at the Great American Ball Park in the years to come.&quot;The Cincinnati Reds fans, you know, are the best in the game as far as like, you know, just some of the greatest players that have ever played this amazing game of baseball,&quot; Casey said (16:09).&quot;And Elly De La Cruz could go down as one of those guys where you're like, man, this guy is one of the greatest to ever do it.&quot;Currently fourth in the NL wildcard standings, the Reds have a chance at making the playoffs for the first time since 2020, and fans will be hoping Elly De La Cruz can play a significant role towards accomplishing that objective in the second half of the season.