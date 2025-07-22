  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "Coolest sh*t ever" - Fans react as Braves, Reds tap Elly De La Cruz, Ozzie Albies for eye‑catching Speedway Classic uniform designs

"Coolest sh*t ever" - Fans react as Braves, Reds tap Elly De La Cruz, Ozzie Albies for eye‑catching Speedway Classic uniform designs

By Raghav Mehta
Published Jul 22, 2025 00:13 GMT
Elly De La Cruz (L), Ozzie Albies (R) (Images from - Getty)
Elly De La Cruz (L), Ozzie Albies (R) (Images from - Getty)

Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds are set to lock horns with Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee on August 2. Billed as the "Speedway Classic", it is set to be the first big league baseball game to take place at a NASCAR racetrack.

Ad

Teasing the upcoming specialty game, MLB posted a few sneak peeks of the uniform designs on Monday.

"JUST IN: The Braves and Reds have revealed exclusive uniforms for the Speedway Classic 🏁 The Braves cap features flames on the top of the visor, while the Reds cap has checkered racing flags across its visor The jersey numbers reflect the spirit of numbers on racecars The 2 teams will face off at Bristol Motor Speedway on Aug. 2nd."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Reacting to the sleek designs, plenty of fans approved of what they saw.

"This is the coolest sh*t ever" a fan commented.
Ad
"Actually pretty fire" another fan posted.
Ad
"I hate the braves as a mets fan but those caps are 🔥" another fan replied.
"Holy sh*t thats actually hard as f***" another fan responded.
"That is so freaking DOPE!!" another fan shared.
"Clean. We will allow it." another fan wrote.

Reds legend has his say on Elly De La Cruz's MLB legacy

Having already made the All-Star game twice after making his MLB debut in 2023, Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz is considered one of the most exciting talents in the major leagues.

Ad

On July 13's episode of "The Mayor's Office with Sean Casey", Reds legend Sean Casey predicted De La Cruz to enjoy plenty of success at the Great American Ball Park in the years to come.

"The Cincinnati Reds fans, you know, are the best in the game as far as like, you know, just some of the greatest players that have ever played this amazing game of baseball," Casey said (16:09).
Ad
"And Elly De La Cruz could go down as one of those guys where you're like, man, this guy is one of the greatest to ever do it."

youtube-cover

Currently fourth in the NL wildcard standings, the Reds have a chance at making the playoffs for the first time since 2020, and fans will be hoping Elly De La Cruz can play a significant role towards accomplishing that objective in the second half of the season.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications