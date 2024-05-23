"Daddy leaving for a road trip never gets easier" - Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley documents heartfelt reaction of son as Yankees star heads to San Diego

Playing in the MLB is a dream come true, but as Ashley and Carlos Rodon can attest to, it does have its challenges. With the schedule packed full of games, players find themselves traveling across the US, which can be hard on their families.

That was the case on Thursday, as while the New York Yankees are at home against the Seattle Mariners, they are preparing for a trip to San Diego. Ashley Rodon took to her Instagram stories to share a clip of Carlos Rodon and their son, Bo, playing. She captioned the clip:

"Daddy leaving for a road trip never gets easier for anyone here."

Bo and Carlos Rodon play ahead of Yankees road trip. PHOTO: ASHLEY RODON/INSTAGRAM

The Rodons also have a daughter Willow and another son, Silo, who turned one this year.

Ashley and Carlos Rodon celebrate Silo's first birthday

In April, Ashley Rodon took to IG to share two posts of photos and clips from Silo's first birthday. With a lot of balloons, crayons and cake, everyone clearly had fun:

"If you know me, you know I live for a well thought out theme 😋🤍🫶🏻 Love my little humans!"

"My sweet little boy is 1!! Time goes by so fast. He’s the one we never knew we needed 🤍."

While family comes first, Carlos Rodon is performing very well for the Yankees in 2024, going 5-2 with 55 strikeouts and a 3.27 ERA in 55 innings pitched.

At the time of writing, the 34-17 Yankees are 2-0 up against the 27-23 Mariners. NY will look to win here before traveling to San Diego, to try and put as much distance between them and the second-placed, 29-18 Baltimore Orioles as possible.

With Rodon set to start on Friday against the San Diego Padres, it will be interesting to see if he can pick up another win for the team. The Yankees are 8-2 over their last 10, and if they can replicate that form in the next 10, they might have some real breathing room between them and Baltimore.

