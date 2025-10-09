David Ortiz's fiancee Maria Yeribel turns up the glamour in a black one-piece on the Red Sox legend's romantic mirror selfie

Considered one of the best big league hitters of all time, Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz earned himself ten All-Star selections, seven silver slugger awards, a World Series MVP award and several other notable honors over the course of his career, while also winning the World Series thrice. Having called time on his career in 2016, David Ortiz now works with MLB on FOX. As we find ourselves deep into the playoffs, the Dominican is in the midst of the busiest month of the year as a baseball analyst.Nonetheless, when not featuring on TV, it the Hall of Famer still makes sure to spend plenty of quality time with loved ones. On Wednesday, he enjoyed a romantic day out with his fiancee, Maria Yeribel. Ortiz later took to Instagram to share a selfie alongside his future wife. In the image, the slugger donned a pink shirt with black trousers, while Yeribel sported an elegant black one-piece dress.Screenshot of Ortiz's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@pecosa34 IG Stories)Not much is known about how David and Maria first crossed paths, as the couple have preferred to keep those details private. They made their relationship public in shortly after David Ortiz finalized his divorce with ex-wife Tiffany in 2021. The pair also share a son named Diego, who was born in 2024. Ortiz also has three other children: a son named D'Angelo, and daughters named Jessica and Alexandra, from his former marriage. David Ortiz's fiancee, Maria Yeribel, enjoys Italian meal in Beverly HillsWhile David Ortiz remains fully focused on his commitments in the workplace, it appears his fiancee, Maria Yeribel, is treating herself to some shopping. On Tuesday, she headed to Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills to enjoy a heartly Italian meal. She later took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from her outing. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRenowned for it's high-end hotels, luxury hotels and iconic designer stores, Rodeo Drive is one of the most prestigious and famous shopping destinations in the world.