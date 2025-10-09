  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • David Ortiz's fiancee Maria Yeribel turns up the glamour in a black one-piece on the Red Sox legend's romantic mirror selfie

David Ortiz's fiancee Maria Yeribel turns up the glamour in a black one-piece on the Red Sox legend's romantic mirror selfie

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 09, 2025 02:10 GMT
David Ortiz with his family (Images from - Instagram.com/@yeribel17)
David Ortiz with his family (Images from - Instagram.com/@yeribel17)

Considered one of the best big league hitters of all time, Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz earned himself ten All-Star selections, seven silver slugger awards, a World Series MVP award and several other notable honors over the course of his career, while also winning the World Series thrice.

Ad

Having called time on his career in 2016, David Ortiz now works with MLB on FOX. As we find ourselves deep into the playoffs, the Dominican is in the midst of the busiest month of the year as a baseball analyst.

Nonetheless, when not featuring on TV, it the Hall of Famer still makes sure to spend plenty of quality time with loved ones. On Wednesday, he enjoyed a romantic day out with his fiancee, Maria Yeribel.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ortiz later took to Instagram to share a selfie alongside his future wife. In the image, the slugger donned a pink shirt with black trousers, while Yeribel sported an elegant black one-piece dress.

Screenshot of Ortiz&#039;s Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@pecosa34 IG Stories)
Screenshot of Ortiz's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@pecosa34 IG Stories)

Not much is known about how David and Maria first crossed paths, as the couple have preferred to keep those details private. They made their relationship public in shortly after David Ortiz finalized his divorce with ex-wife Tiffany in 2021.

Ad

The pair also share a son named Diego, who was born in 2024. Ortiz also has three other children: a son named D'Angelo, and daughters named Jessica and Alexandra, from his former marriage.

David Ortiz's fiancee, Maria Yeribel, enjoys Italian meal in Beverly Hills

While David Ortiz remains fully focused on his commitments in the workplace, it appears his fiancee, Maria Yeribel, is treating herself to some shopping. On Tuesday, she headed to Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills to enjoy a heartly Italian meal.

Ad

She later took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from her outing.

Renowned for it's high-end hotels, luxury hotels and iconic designer stores, Rodeo Drive is one of the most prestigious and famous shopping destinations in the world.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raghav Mehta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications