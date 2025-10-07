"Juan Soto is already there", "Aaron Judge will meet you soon" - Fans react to Red Sox legend David Ortiz mocking the Yankees

After losing games one and two of the ALDS to the Toronto Blue Jays, the New York Yankees find themselves on the brink of elimination from the playoffs. In order to progress to the next round, they must now win three games in a row against an opponent that has seemed to have their number all season. Though they are not dead and buried yet, legendary Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, who now works as an analyst for MLB on FOX, is of the opinion that the situation is already too far gone for the Bronx Bombers to recover. After the Yankees were beaten 13-7 on Sunday, Ortiz claimed the 27-time World Series champions have no chance of coming back, even if they &quot;bring Jesus back&quot;. On Monday, Ortiz took to Instagram to once again poke fun at New York, humorously posting that he was &quot;waiting for them&quot; in Cancun. &quot;At cancun mexico waiting for my visitor 😎&quot; David Ortiz posted View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJoining in on the joke, several fans also left comments. &quot;But Soto is already there 😎&quot; a fan wrote &quot;Judge will meet you soon!&quot; another fan commented&quot;Your team has been there for about a week ! 😂&quot; another fan replied Screenshots of fans' comments from David Ortiz's Instagram post (Images from - Instagram.com/@davidortiz)&quot;Jeter and Arod will be there shortly.&quot; another fan responded &quot;You been there for a while 😂&quot; another fan posted &quot;Generational troller. Respect that&quot; another fan shared Screenshots of fans' comments from David Ortiz's Instagram post (Images from - Instagram.com/@davidortiz)David Ortiz jokingly presents Yankees lineup to help them beat the Blue JaysAfter the Boston Red Sox were eliminated from the postseason by the New York Yankees in the wild-card series, watching the Bronx Bombers struggle against the Blue Jays in the ALDS would have been extremely enjoyable viewing for David Ortiz and other Red Sox fans.On Monday, Ortiz jokingly provided a lineup that could help the Bronx Bombers beat the Blue Jays. The lineup did not include a single player that is currently playing for the club, featuring legends such as Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Joe DiMaggio, Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter, and more, instead. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith their backs against the wall, the Yankees host the Blue Jays for game three in the Bronx on Tuesday.