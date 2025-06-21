“David Ortiz thinks he’s Barry Bonds”: Red Sox legend draws criticism from fans over alleged take on Rafael Devers ahead of game vs. Giants

The Rafael Devers-Red Sox saga seems far from being over, with the team set to take on the San Francisco Giants in the weekend series. It will be the first time Devers will take on his former team after his controversial trade.

Hours before their Game 1 faceoff on Friday, Boston legend David Ortiz seemingly took a veiled shot at the DH on his Instagram stories.

“The thing is that to have some like this at Boston you have to just not be a hitter, you have to be the full package all the way around player," Ortiz wrote.

Ortiz's post stirred controversy among the MLB community, as many questioned if he’s fit to call out anyone for not being an all-around player. While many stayed neutral to his comments, most of them questioned his position in Boston compared to what he noted on his Instagram post.

One X user noted,

“David Ortiz was only a hitter!!! He thinks he’s Barry (Bonds)”

“David Ortiz ‘all around player’,” another user mocked.

“I love Papi a while lot, but HE of all people can’t be saying that,” a fan noted.

More fans piled on Ortiz for his apparent take on Devers.

“‘You have to just not be a hitter’ my brother in Christ you are DAVID ORTIZ,” one more penned.

“David Ortiz was literally not an all around player,” another said.

“David Ortiz was only a hitter what is he talking about🤣🤣🤣🤣,” another questioned.

David Ortiz blames “ego” as cause for Red Sox-Rafael Devers split

David Ortiz [Source: Imagn]

David Ortiz feels like “ego” played a huge part in the split between the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers, noting how he saw it with other star players during his career.

"I think it would be easier, if they pay you that kind of money, to go, '(Expletive) it, let's do it.' But players' egos play a big role sometimes,” David Ortiz said on Monday.

“I've seen it with so many players. Sammy Sosa. (Alex Rodriguez), my friend. Manny Ramirez, you name it. And guess what? At the end of the day ... you know you did wrong. Once you mature, you understand."

Fellow Red Sox great Pedro Martinez then called out Ortiz, saying he made a mistake speaking about some issues during Spring Training rather than having a chat directly with Devers. He believed that was something which “should’ve been handled in-house.”

In the Giants' press conference, Devers said he’ll play anywhere the team wants him to, the complete opposite of what he said during his time in Boston.

