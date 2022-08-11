Derek Jeter’s charity event was an illustrious affair featuring C.C. Sabathia, Jorge Posada,  Anthony Anderson, Paige Spiranac, and Tiki Barber

The 2022 Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational Gala which took place at the Baha Mar Resorts in the Bahamas, was a massive success. It was held from April 28 to May 1.

Yesterday, Derek's Turn 2 Foundation posted highlights of the incredible event on their Instagram page.

Angie Martinez, also known as “The Voice of New York,” was the emcee for DJCI 2022. She welcomed the invitees, saying:

"I wanna welcome you all to Baha Mar. Thank you everybody for being here for the sixth annual Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational."

Derrick Jones, popularly known as D-Nice, kept the crowd hooked with his iconic tunes.

"Check out highlights from the 2022 Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational at Bahamar Resorts! The support we received from this event will enable us to strengthen Turn 2's programs and build upon our legacy of creating positive change, and we are grateful to our friends, supporters and sponsors for joining us." - Turn 2 Foundation

Pitbull, the Grammy Award-winning rapper and singer, graced the 2022 DJCI Gala on the second day.

"Thrilled to announce that GRAMMY Award-winning artist @pitbull will be performing at this year’s DJCI Gala at @bahamarresorts!" - Turn 2 Foundation

Apart from the electrifying evenings, golf tournaments were also held like in previous editions of DJCI.

Golf tournament at Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational 2022

Derek Jeter participated in the American Family Insurance Championship.

The golf tournament at the event is a staple segment. Like every edition, DJCI 2022 also had three days dedicated to the sport.

The A-listers who attended DJCI 2022 and were part of the golf tournament include C.C. Sabathia, Jorge Posada, Anthony Anderson, Paige Spiranac, Joey Fatone, Ahmad Rashad, Ken Griffey Jr., Tino Martinez, and Tiki Barber.

"This weekend, Derek and his @JeterTurn2 Foundation hosted the Derek Jeter Celebrity Invitational in the Bahamas." - Players' Tribune

Per the format of the golf tournament, one celebrity golfer was paired with three novice golfers. Paige Spiranac, a former professional golfer, was paired with Derek and she couldn't stop singing praises about him.

Spiranac mentioned:

"I think with a lot of these celebrities, and especially athletes, they’re very full of themselves, and I think you do need a bit of that to be very successful, you need to have confidence in yourself and a lot of them are very narcissistic and cocky, and he is the exact opposite.”

"Paige Spiranac dishes on golfing round with Derek." - Paige Spiranac

Celebrated across four days, DJCI 2022 raised over $1 million to support Jeter's Turn 2 Foundation. Jeter's Turn 2 Foundation will use the money for their signature initiatives that support young people in leading healthy lives and abstaining from substance abuse.

