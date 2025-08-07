"Derek Jeter's mom and dad did a great job" - Braves icon gives inside scoop on legendary Yankees slugger's persona before becoming captain

After spending all 20 seasons of his successful big league career with the New York Yankees, Derek Jeter is widely regarded as an all-time great. He earned 14 All-Star selections, five World Series titles, five Gold Gloves and five Silver Slugger awards, among other honors.

Ad

Braves Hall of Famer David Justice shared on Wednesday how Jeter, along with being such an accomplished player, was a stand-up guy and perfect teammate. Justice and Jeter spent two seasons together in the Bronx, winning a World Series title in 2000.

Speaking about Jeter's exemplary attitude, Justice commended his mom and dad, Charles and Dorothy, for raising him well.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Jeet to me, is as solid of a dude and a teammate I think you'll ever find," Justice said (1:32:15), via the "All The Smoke" podcast. "When they say well-raised, man Derek Jeter's mom and dad did a great job with him. Jeet was young (when I played with him), man. Shoot, I was 34 when Jeet was like 26. So, he wasn't captain yet, he was just one of the young fellas.

Ad

Trending

"What I love about Jeet man, is he plays every day. He comes to play every day. Unless something's broken, he's playing. To me, if you want to build a baseball player that has the ability to handle everything on and off the field, I would build Derek Jeter. That's my little brother man, forever. The guy's raised well, tough, hard nosed."

Ad

Ad

Derek Jeter credits his mom and dad for "keeping him grounded" en route to the big leagues

Before he became the icon fans know and love, Derek Jeter was a baseball-loving kid from Pequannock, New Jersey, dreaming of making it to MLB. Helping him on his journey were his mom, Dorothy, and dad, Charles.

Ad

Jeter talked about how important the of role his parents played in keeping him grounded and focused on his goals while growing up.

"The first contract I've ever signed was with my parents, and they used to, before every school year, they'd map out, you know, what our grades had to be in order to play sports, our after-school programs, and respect," Jeter said in 2017, via ESPN. "They taught us accountability, responsibility and curfews.

Ad

"I never really tried to argue with the contract, except for the curfews, I tried to change. But I think it taught us to stay grounded. It taught us, you know, you need to set goals and work hard at them and at the time you don't really understand it, but looking back on it, you realize that it really built the framework for success."

Ad

Derek Jeter in action for the New York Yankees - Source: Getty

Dorothy and Charles did well in their efforts of instilling great values to their son, which helped Derek enjoy tremendous success.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More