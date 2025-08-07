"Derek Jeter's mom and dad did a great job" - Braves icon gives inside scoop on legendary Yankees slugger's persona before becoming captain

After spending all 20 seasons of his successful big league career with the New York Yankees, Derek Jeter is widely regarded as an all-time great. He earned 14 All-Star selections, five World Series titles, five Gold Gloves and five Silver Slugger awards, among other honors.
Braves Hall of Famer David Justice shared on Wednesday how Jeter, along with being such an accomplished player, was a stand-up guy and perfect teammate. Justice and Jeter spent two seasons together in the Bronx, winning a World Series title in 2000.
Speaking about Jeter's exemplary attitude, Justice commended his mom and dad, Charles and Dorothy, for raising him well.
"Jeet to me, is as solid of a dude and a teammate I think you'll ever find," Justice said (1:32:15), via the "All The Smoke" podcast. "When they say well-raised, man Derek Jeter's mom and dad did a great job with him. Jeet was young (when I played with him), man. Shoot, I was 34 when Jeet was like 26. So, he wasn't captain yet, he was just one of the young fellas.
"What I love about Jeet man, is he plays every day. He comes to play every day. Unless something's broken, he's playing. To me, if you want to build a baseball player that has the ability to handle everything on and off the field, I would build Derek Jeter. That's my little brother man, forever. The guy's raised well, tough, hard nosed."
Derek Jeter credits his mom and dad for "keeping him grounded" en route to the big leagues
Before he became the icon fans know and love, Derek Jeter was a baseball-loving kid from Pequannock, New Jersey, dreaming of making it to MLB. Helping him on his journey were his mom, Dorothy, and dad, Charles.
Jeter talked about how important the of role his parents played in keeping him grounded and focused on his goals while growing up.
"The first contract I've ever signed was with my parents, and they used to, before every school year, they'd map out, you know, what our grades had to be in order to play sports, our after-school programs, and respect," Jeter said in 2017, via ESPN. "They taught us accountability, responsibility and curfews.
"I never really tried to argue with the contract, except for the curfews, I tried to change. But I think it taught us to stay grounded. It taught us, you know, you need to set goals and work hard at them and at the time you don't really understand it, but looking back on it, you realize that it really built the framework for success."
Dorothy and Charles did well in their efforts of instilling great values to their son, which helped Derek enjoy tremendous success.