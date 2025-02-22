Derek Jeter's sister Sharlee & CC Sabathia react to ex-Yankees captain embracing facial hair rule being overturned

On Friday, former New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia and Derek Jeter's sister, Sharlee, commented on Jeter's social media post. The five-time World Series winner reacted to his former team's decision to scrap their nearly fifty-year-old anti-beard policy.

Introduced initially by former chairman George Steinbrenner in the 1970s, the rule mandated that those representing the Yankees remain well-groomed and presentable. It prohibited players and staff members from growing any facial hair apart from a mustache, and hair that extended below the collar.

On Friday, George's son, Hal Steinbrenner, who is currently the acting chairman of the organization, announced his plans to adopt a more tolerant approach. Moving forward, players would be allowed to sport "well-groomed" facial hair.

Since the announcement was made, debates have raged on amongst fans. Meanwhile, Derek Jeter took a lighthearted approach by posting an edited image of himself sporting a beard on Instagram:

"New Rules!" Jeter captioned the image.

Reacting to the post, Jeter's former teammate, CC Sabathia, and sister, Sharlee, commented:

"My CAPTAIN!! 🫡🤣," CC Sabathia wrote.

"You look like Dad! Hahaha" Sharlee Jeter added.

Screenshot of CC Sabathia and Sharlee Jeter's comments on Derek Jeter's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@derekjeter)

Sportscaster talks about how losing Juan Soto led to Yankees' amendment of long-standing facial hair rule

On Friday, sportscaster Evan Roberts discussed the recent changes made to the Bronx Bombers' facial hair policy and how losing superstar Juan Soto to free agency this past offseason allegedly played a significant role:

"It's not that Juan Soto wanted to grow a beard. Here's what it had to do with, the New York Yankees have never, ever lost a free agent they truly wanted, until this past offseason. Juan Soto is the first free agent in the history of the New York Yankees who they really, really wanted, and they lost him. The way you make sure something like this never happens again is you stop entering free agency with your arms tied behind your back," Roberts said.

"When you pursue Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or ten years from now, somebody else, you do not want to have something, even something that seems so miniscule, in your way. That is why, yes, Juan Soto leaving as a free agent, absolutely, 1000%, impacted the major decision the Yankees made today," Roberts added.

The scrapping of the anti-beard rule signifies the 'end of an era' for the Pinstripers. Both players and fans have long associated the organization with military-like discipline standards.

