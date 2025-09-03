Despite Aaron Judge's superstar status, MLB insider refuses to put him among Yankees immortals Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Lou Gehrig, and Joe DiMaggio

Since making his big league debut in August 2016, Aaron Judge has gone on to establish himself as the New York Yankees' most important player and one of the finest players in the majors as a whole.With seven All-Star selections, two AL MVP awards, three All-MLB first team selections and four Silver Slugger awards, among several other honors, to his name, many believe that Judge has accomplished more than enough to be considered one of the best players to ever put on the iconic pinstripes.However, it appears insider and former Miami Marlins president David Samson disagrees with such opinions. As he explained via his YouTube Channel on Tuesday, Judge must first win a World Series title with the Yankees to join the legendary company of greats like Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Lou Gehrig and Joe DiMaggio.&quot;I still believe, [for Aaron Judge] to be thought of as [Babe] Ruth, [Mickey] Mantle, [Lou] Gehrig and [Joe] DiMaggio, you got to have a ring,&quot; Samson said at 4:10. &quot;I don't think that I've changed my mind, and I'm never going to change my mind. Rings matter.&quot;&quot;Are there great players who don't win rings? Of course there are. There's Hall of Famers who don't win rings. But if you want to be considered one of the best Yankees, you have to have a ring. You can be the best Marlin without a ring, you can be the best Mariner without a ring, you can be the best Cub without a ring, but a Yankee? You have to win a ring,&quot; Samson continued.Judge and the Yankees reached the World Series for the first time since 2009 last season. However, they lost in five games to the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Judge's error in the fifth inning sparking a massive Game 5 collapse.Aaron Judge matches Yogi Berra's home run count, could overtake Joe DiMaggio by the time regular season endsOn August 31, New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge recorded his latest historic moment for the team he has spent his whole career with.As the Yankees took on the Chicago White Sox, Aaron Judge hit his 43rd home run of the season in the top of the first inning. This was his 358th home run as a Yankee, taking him level with legendary catcher Yogi Berra. Both Judge and Berra now occupy joint-fifth place in the Yankees' all-time home run standings. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith another legend, Joe DiMaggio, sitting in fourth place with 361 home runs, there is every chance Aaron Judge may end up overtaking him as well by the time the regular season ends.