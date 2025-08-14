Despite confidence in Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, legendary Yankees sportscaster claims Juan Soto's team has better World Series odds

Despite boasting superstar hitters such as Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in their lineup, the New York Yankees have struggled for consistency this season. Trailing the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox in the AL East, winning the division looks extremely unlikely. With this coming after such a good start, questions are being asked by the fan base.
Looking at the Bronx Bombers' issues this season, legendary sportscaster John Sterling claimed cross-town rivals the New York Mets and Juan Soto have a better chance of making it to the Fall Classic come October. He explained his take when speaking to insiders Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata via WFAN on Wednesday.
"It's possible [the Yankees make it to the World Series]. If [Giancarlo] Stanton, who's hitting better than he's ever hit, if he lays off the pitch that's low outside, no telling what he'll do. I figure [Aaron] Judge will jump back. Yeah, the Yankees have a lot of home run power. What they need is very good pitching, because I think they have a good enough bullpen.
"I think the Mets can go to the World Series. They have a terrific team. The top six hitters in the Mets lineup are terrific. Then, the young kids, even though they're not terrific hitters yet, they all do one thing, they can hit it out, all four of them. I'd say the Mets have a better chance than the Yanks of going to the World Series," Sterling said [15:11].
Yankees and Mets both battling for wild card spots
Having started the season well, both the New York Yankees and the New York Mets raced out to comfortable leads atop the AL East and the NL East. However, as the season has progressed, things have fallen apart. The Bronx Bombers now sit third in the AL East with a 64-57 record, while the Mets sit second in the NL East at 64-56.
As it stands, both teams' best route to making it into the postseason remains the wild card. On that front, both are in precarious positions, with qualification by no means secured at the moment.
Both the Cleveland Guardians and the Cincinnati Reds are hot on the heels of the New York outfits in their respective leagues, whose recent forms have been concerning. While the Yankees have gone 4-6 in their last 10, the Mets have gone 2-8.
With time becoming a factor, it will be interesting to see if the New York teams can get the job done; if they can't, the noise will be deafening among their fan bases.