"Did Jason actually do better than Travis" - Fans react as Eagles legends Jason Kelce & Fletcher Cox throw first pitch at Phillies vs. Braves game

Both Fletcher Cox and Jason Kelce announced their retirements from the NFL this offseason, and the pair threw the first pitch at the Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves game on Saturday. The crowd was delighted at the spectacle and the atmosphere was one of cheer. See the video below:

Expand Tweet

As you might guess, their pitches got a lot of people talking, and fans were quick to share their thoughts, with one person comparing it to Travis Kelce's first-pitch attempts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Did Jason actually do better than Travis and not throw behind the back stop 😂😂😂."

Expand Tweet

Fans were impressed with the efforts of the former Philadelphia Eagles stars and loved the atmosphere at the stadium:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Others loved Jason Kelce's shoes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While this may have been fun for Cox, Kelce, and the crowd, what followed was a frustrating game for Philadelphia and their fans, as they succumbed to a 12-4 defeat.

Phillies off to a bad start, looking to rebound on Sunday vs. Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies have not had the best of starts to the 2024 MB season, and are 0-2 after 9-3 and 12-4 defeats to the Atlanta Braves. While the Braves are seen as serious World Series challenges, the Phillies are dark horses themselves and the defeats will have stung.

The team does have the opportunity to exert some revenge and right the ship a little on Sunday, as they play the Braves again.

Manager Rob Thompson spoke to reporters after Saturday's defeat and complimented his hitters:

"I thought our hitting coaches had a good plan and I think our hitters executed very well. I really liked our bats tonight, and I thought they were much better than last night. They were grinding on (Max) Fried early and we got them out, felt good about that but we just couldn't sustain it, but I did like our bats."

With the third game of the series set for Sunday, it will be interesting to see if the Phillies can overcome the Braves and change the narrative around the team.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.