Did a statue tarnish Derek Jeter’s relationship with Marlins? Former owner Jeffrey Loria tears into Yankees legend

Former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter remains one of the most beloved faces in the MLB, even after retiring from the sport nearly ten years ago. However, if there is one person who tells a different story about the Hall of Fame shortstop, it's former Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria.

In his new book, "From the Front Row: Reflections of a Major League Baseball Owner and Modern Art Dealer", as well as in a recent interview with the Miami Herald, Loria harshly criticized some of Derek Jeter's decisions made by the club's former co-owner.

One of the main critiques the former owner had for Jeter was his decision to remove a colorful statue that used to erupt whenever the Miami Marlins hit a home run or won a game. Loria felt that the former shortstop "destroyed the stadium" with the decision the remove it.

The statue in question was created by Loria's friend Red Grooms, which was part of a $2.5 million contract with Miami-Dade County. The home run statue featured mechanical marlins, white seagulls soaring, dancing pelicans, and a fountain. While it was removed from behind the outfield wall, it was placed on the outside of LoanDepot Park.

The removal of the statue was not the only issue Loria had during Derek Jeter's tenure with the club

Jeter's time as the co-owner of the Miami Marlins was underwhelming, to say the least. Loria ripped into the former Yankees' decisions when it came to trading away elite talent such as Christian Yelich. The former Marlins' owner praised him as a player but felt that he was too hasty when it came to overhauling the franchise.

However, aside from the removal of the statue and the questionable roster moves, one of the main incidents that angered Loria happened when Derek Jeter let go of long-time Marlins scout Marty Scott. While front office changes are a regular part of the game, Loria was infuriated to discover that Scott's dismissal came while he was in the hospital recovering from colon cancer surgery.