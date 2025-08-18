  • home icon
  Dodgers ace Blake Snell sends 2-word message to Khamzat Chimaev after "Borz" defeats Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319

Dodgers ace Blake Snell sends 2-word message to Khamzat Chimaev after "Borz" defeats Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319

By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 18, 2025 00:51 GMT
(Left to Right) Blake Snell, Khamzat Chimaev, Dricus Du Plesis (Images from - Getty)
(Left to Right) Blake Snell, Khamzat Chimaev, Dricus Du Plesis (Images from - Getty)

An All-Star and two-time Cy Young award winner, LA Dodgers ace Blake Snell is one of the best in the business when it comes to baseball. But when he's not polishing his skills on the diamond, the southpaw enjoys watching several other sports.

He has made no secret of his love for basketball in the past, often spotted cheering on his brother-in-law, Zach LaVine, when he plays in the NBA. And it appears Snell also enjoys his fair share of UFC action.

On Saturday, Blake Snell took to Instagram to share a story congratulating Khamzat Chimaev, after "Borz" beat Dricus Du Plessis to become the new UFC middleweight champion.

"@khamzat_chimaev congratulations champ!!!" Snell captioned his story.
Screenshot of Blake Snell's Instagram Story (Images from - Instagram.com/@snellzilla4 IG Stories)
Screenshot of Blake Snell's Instagram Story (Images from - Instagram.com/@snellzilla4 IG Stories)

As the undefeated challenger, Chimaez wasted no time establishing his dominance in the Octagon at UFC 319. He put his rival on the canvas within the first ten seconds of the fight, setting the tone for the rest of the evening.

What followed was an absolutely commanding display from the Russian fighter, as he attacked relentlessly while also countering Du Plessis' skillset to perfection. In the end, Khamzat Chimaev was awarded the win by unanimous decision, taking his career record to 15-0.

Blake Snell pitches gem in series clincher against rival San Diego Padres

Having spent a significant time on the sidelines after picking up a shoulder injury in June, Blake Snell is getting back to his best right in time for the postseason.

Snell took to the mound as the Dodgers hosted arch-rivals the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, and he put in an excellent performance, pitching six scoreless innings and striking out three.

This helped his team pick up a comfortable 6-0 win, clinching the three-game series in the process. The Dodgers then went on to complete the sweep with a 5-4 win on Sunday.

The Dodgers had fallen behind the Padres earlier in the week after they were surprisingly swept by the LA Angels in Anaheim. The sweep helped them re-establish some breathing room atop the division.

With the playoffs fast approaching, fans will be hoping Snell can continue performing in the same vein and help the Dodgers secure a second consecutive World Series title.

Edited by Brad Taningco
