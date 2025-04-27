Dodgers fans rally in support of Max Muncy as clips emerge of fans abusing the third baseman

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy currently finds himself in the midst of a hitting slump. In the 2025 season so far, Muncy has batted only.171, failing to hit any home runs and recording only four RBIs.

Coinciding with Muncy's hitting slump, the Dodgers' early-season momentum has also seemingly slowed down of late. After going 8-0 to start the new campaign, the 2024 World Series winners are now 16-10, sitting third in a highly competitive NL West division.

On Wednesday, April 23, a video was posted to X where Muncy was spotted facing off with frustrated fans who were abusing the third baseman.

Reacting to the incident, plenty of Dodgers fans rallied in support of their player, claiming that such abuse had no place in the game, no matter how poorly a player is performing on the field.

"Max Muncy is genuinely one of the greatest Dodgers I've been able to witness in my lifetime. Not even considering the many years of great and consistent production, he's embraced Dodgers Baseball more than anyone else I can think of," a fan wrote.

"It’s not that serious. Those fans need to be banned," another fan shared.

"Next hone game, every Dodger fan needs to give Muncy a long ovation before his first at bat. He won the '24 NLDS for us with his bat and has been an integral part of our success. This Muncy hate so early in the season is bullsh*t," another fan posted.

"Heard it a little bit, guy must’ve bet on him? Don’t be that guy," another fan replied.

"bro's crashing out over a game in april lmao he gotta chill," another fan responded.

"What’s the point of that exchange? Your team won a ring. He was part of that and it’s April," anothe fan commented.

Max Muncy opens up about his struggles at the plate, identifies the biggest 'problem area' of his game at the moment

Having failed to hit a home run this season, Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy talked to the Athletic about his struggles lately:

"My swing speed was the same. My launch-to-contact speed was the exact same as it’s been since I first got here. But I was late on everything and missing everything," Muncy said.

Further, the 34-year-old talked about the 'problem area' in his game at the moment, which he has identified and is working on.

"If I’m holding my back side I can do whatever I want to do. When I’m going bad, I’m not holding my back side at all. That’s always been the biggest key for me and that’s also my biggest strength," Muncy added.

As the Dodgers look to repeat the exploits of last season and win another World Series title this year, fans will hope that Max Muncy, who was an important member of the squad in both the 2020 and 2024 championship-winning campaigns, can regain his confidence and get back to his best soon.

