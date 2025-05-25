Dodgers GM drops major update on Shohei Ohtani’s pitching comeback plans

Having undergone Tommy John surgery in September 2023, superstar Shohei Ohtani featured only as a DH in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. With his elbow reportedly recovering well, Ohtani is set to make his much-awaited return to pitching again at some point this season.

Ad

Having won the NL MVP award in 2024 as a result of his batting prowess, many fans are excited to see how Ohtani will balance both sides of the sport this year.

On Sunday, Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes offered an important update on the organization's plans to gradually reintroduce Ohtani to pitching at the big league level.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Ohtani is one of one, so it's certainly trying to be mindful of all the factors, making sure we're not losing a crucial part of our lineup, and layering up on workload upon workload," Gomes said, according to MLB Network Radio. So, a lot of it's based on how Sho's feeling and making sure we're not pushing it too hard.

Ad

Trending

"It amazes me watching him go about his business, and to be as dialed as he is on both sides is just impressive. He threw a live BP today [at Citi Field]. He's been building up properly here, looking good and feeling good, so this will be a good step in the progression of getting him back out there and pitching on a big league mound."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

MLB insider questions whether having Shohei Ohtani pitch is worth it in long run for Dodgers

On Wednesday, insider Ryan Spilborghs discussed whether having Shohei Ohtani pitch may decrease his effectiveness as a hitter.

"Last year, he had a 1.036 OPS, this year he has a 1.073," Spilborghs said, according to MLB Network Radio. "Those numbers are only going to go down once he starts pitching. [In terms of] The production level for them, Ohtani, Betts, Freeman and Will Smith are kind of carrying all the load.

Ad

"If I'm really thinking about it, with Ohtani [given] 10 starts at the most, I worry any sort of soft tissue injury like an oblique [may occur]. It's not worth it, with the offensive stuff he's putting on."

Expand Tweet

With the Dodgers possessing one of the best pitching arsenals in all of the big leagues, and Ohtani doing much of the heavy lifting for the team from an offensive standpoint, many will argue there is plenty of substance to Spilborghs' argument.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More