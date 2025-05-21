MLB insider raises concerns over Dodgers risking Shohei Ohtani’s health on the mound

Unable to continue pitching after undergoing Tommy John surgery in September of 2023, Shohei Ohtani had been used strictly as a DH by the Dodgers coaching staff throughout 2024.

While unable to demonstrate his undoubted pitching prowess, Ohtani put up one of the greatest individual seasons in history as a hitter and was rewarded with the prestigious NL MVP Award and a World Series title.

With Ohtani's surgery rehab moving along smoothly, the two-way talent is scheduled to make his much-anticipated return to pitching at some point in 2025.

Former major leaguer and current MLB analyst Ryan Spilborghs questioned whether using Ohtani as a pitcher, potentially and indirectly diminishing his value as a hitter, is worth it for the Dodgers in the long run.

Here's what Spilborghs said, via MLB Network Radio on Wednesday:

"Last year, he (Shohei Ohtani) had a 1.036 OPS, this year he has a 1.073. Those numbers are only going to go down once he starts pitching. [In terms of] The production level for them (Dodgers), Ohtani, Betts, Freeman [and] Will Smith [are] kind of carrying [all] the load."

"If I'm really thinking about it, with Ohtani [given] 10 starts at the most, I worry any sort of soft tissue injury like an oblique [may occur]. It's not worth it, with the offensive stuff he's putting on."

Shohei Ohtani currently leads the major leagues in home runs

Throughout the 2024 season, Shohei Ohtani's achievements aided the Dodgers in clinching the NL West title once more, with him belting 54 home runs during the regular season.

It looks like the Japanese superstar brought some of that momentum with him into the new campaign. So far, Ohtani has 17 home runs, sharing the lead for the majors with the Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber.

Ohtani's most recent home run was a towering shot to left center field in the series opener versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, which took place on May 19.

Ohtani's brilliant displays have helped the Dodgers set up a strong position on the road to contend strongly for the top spot in their division, which promises to be heavily contested this year.

While looking to win their division again and vie for their next World Series title, all eyes will be on Shohei Ohtani as he continues to stay hot offensively and lead his teammates by example at the plate.

