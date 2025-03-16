Dodgers manager reveals Shohei Ohtani’s approach for Opening Day showdown vs Cubs in Tokyo Dome

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in Tokyo, where the superstar slugger is getting to play in front of his biggest fans. Ohtani has appeared in two exhibition games for the Dodgers, and belted a dramatic home run in his second at-bat in the opener.

While playing in front of Japanese fans is exciting for Ohtani, manager Dave Roberts is more concerned about the regular season opener. Speaking to reporters on Mar. 16, Roberts spoke about limited at-bats for Ohtani in the second exhibition game.

"I thought he (Ohtani) took some good swings, but it was planned for him to take just two at-bats today to get ready for the opener," Roberts said.

The Dodgers are not going to allow Ohtani to pitch during the Tokyo Series, but he is expected to make starts at some point this season. Roberts is excited to have a healthy Ohtani for the season opener, but that might not be the case for Mookie Betts.

Roberts was also asked about the status of his star shortstop, and he was not that optimistic about him for the season opener. The Dodgers manager revealed some genuine concern that Mookie Betts might miss Opening Day.

"Optimism for Opening Day, I think that we're really trying to be mindful of not just Opening Day, but not putting him in harm's way in the sense that he has not taken live at-bats or played any games, and not to put him in a position where he could potentially get hurt," Roberts said.

Shohei Ohtani shows off soccer skills ahead of Tokyo series opener

Shohei Ohtani is a rare two-way player, and is one of the best in the league at each position. Ohtani won the 2024 National League MVP Award as a designated hitter only, but he is also good enough to win a Cy Young Award when healthy.

Dodgers Nation shared a post on X ahead of the Tokyo Series opener that showed Ohtani displaying skills in another sport.

"Shohei Ohtani out here juggling a soccer ball like nothing," their post read. "This man has talent for days."

The Los Angeles Dodgers will play the Chicago Cubs on Mar. 18 and Mar. 19, and they are counting on Shohei Ohtani to lead them at the plate. Ohtani will be even more important for the team if Mookie Betts is unable to take the field.

