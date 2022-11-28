Justin Verlander just took home a Cy Young award and Comeback Player of the Year with the Houston Astros as well as a World Series ring. He could very well be about to sign another life-changing contract.

He opted out of the remaining year of his $25 million deal with the Astros and entered free agency, where it seems everyone would like to sign him.

However, it appears that a few of the best teams in baseball are anxiously hoping to add him to their roster, according to MLB reporter Jon Heyman.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Word is Dodgers are meeting with Justin Verlander today. Would fit their preference for big talents on short-term deals (with of course very high AAV). Both NY teams interested and of course incumbent Astros. Word is Dodgers are meeting with Justin Verlander today. Would fit their preference for big talents on short-term deals (with of course very high AAV). Both NY teams interested and of course incumbent Astros.

Other teams can sign Verlander, but it seems the four teams who finished last season among the top five best records in baseball (the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Astros) are looking to add the Astros ace.

All these teams have money and a penchant for spending it. They all, with exception to the Astros, also failed to reach their ultimate goal last season and would like to put their roster over the top.

Signing the Cy Young winner would certainly go a long way to doing that. It would also weaken the defending champions, which can't hurt their chances, either.

Odds for Justin Verlander's next team

There are plenty of teams that could bring in the star pitcher, but it does appear that oddsmakers believe Heyman- the four teams with the best chances at landing him are the ones he mentioned.

World Series - Houston Astros v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Six

According to Bookies.com, these are each team's odds for landing the coveted free agent:

Los Angeles Dodgers +350 22.2%

Houston Astros +500 16.7%

New York Yankees +500 16.7%

New York Mets +650 13.3%

Boston Red Sox +800 11.1%

Texas Rangers +850 10.5%

Atlanta Braves +1000 9.1%

Philadelphia Phillies +1000 9.1%

The Rest +725 12.1%

There's a good chance he ends up with his old team, but the Dodgers appear to be the early favorites. He would easily make them a World Series favorite.

