  • Dodgers Opening Day 2025: Lineup, find out Shohei Ohtani's position, Mookie Betts' fielding role, starting pitcher & more

By Lyndon Suvanto
Modified Mar 27, 2025 21:22 GMT
Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts will be in the Dodgers lineup during their domestic Opening Day (Photo Source: IMAGN)
The Los Angeles Dodgers were nearly unstoppable last season en route to their second World Series title in the last 5 years. It may come as no surprise that they will be considered the betting favorite to win the title again this season thanks to their star-studded core and notable offseason additions.

Not only were the Los Angeles Dodgers able to re-sign the likes of Teoscar Hernandez, Kike Hernandez, and Clayton Kershaw but they also added big ticket free agents such as Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, and Kirby Yates.

At this point, it appears that health might be the only thing that could hold Los Angeles back this season. Near the end of Spring Training, several superstars such as Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman were not running at 100%, leaving some fans wondering whether or not they would be in the Opening Day lineup against the Detroit Tigers.

Here's a closer look at the Los Angeles Dodgers Opening Day lineup

Starting Lineup

Fortunately for Los Angeles and their fans, it appears that all hands will be on deck for their Opening Day matchup against the Detroit Tigers. Both Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts will be included in the lineup despite dealing with their own ailments.

  1. Shohei Ohtani, DH
  2. Mookie Betts, SS
  3. Teoscar Hernandez, RF
  4. Freddie Freeman, 1B
  5. Tommy Edman, CF
  6. Will Smith, C
  7. Max Muncy, 3B
  8. Miguel Rojas, 2B
  9. Andy Pages, LF

Although offseason acquisition Michael Conforto will take to the bench on Thursday, fans will be able to see all of the Los Angeles' superstars. Shohei Ohtani will lead-off the game for the club and look to keep his momentum rolling. During the team's two-game Tokyo Series matchup against the Chicago Cubs, Ohtani was able to collect his first home run of the season.

Starting Pitcher

The Los Angeles Dodgers might be one of the few teams in Major League Baseball that has too many quality starting pitchers on their roster. Manager Dave Roberts has his pick of some of the top pitchers in baseball and will turn to two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell for the start on Thursday night.

Despite a rough start to the 2024 season, Blake Snell has been one of the best pitchers in baseball over the past few seasons. It could be a rough night for the Detroit Tigers as Snell is as elite as they come, even if he posted a 7.71 ERA over 4.2 innings in Spring Training.

Edited by Lyndon Suvanto
