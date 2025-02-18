Dodgers superstar highlights ‘Shohei Ohtani Day’ becoming a monthly celebration

Los Angeles Dodgers number 17, Shohei Ohtani, is currently one of the best players in the major leagues. The superstar had a great 2024 campaign, finishing the regular season with a .310 batting average, 54 home runs and 130 RBIs.

In what was his first season with the Dodgers, Ohtani played a key role in helping his team win their division, the NL West, and ultimately go on to win the World Series for the eighth time in franchise history. As Ohtani has the potential to go on and be one of the greatest players to ever play the sport, any collectible items associated with him are quite sought-after by fans.

On Monday, popular sports memorabilia page 'Fanatics' took to Instagram on Monday, claiming that the 17th of every month shall now be known as "Ohtani Day".

"Set your alarms: Ohtani Day is coming to bring fans an epic, never-before-seen memorabilia experience. Beginning today, and on the 17th of every month, a new set of ultra-rare, exclusive items will be released for fans to add to their collection. Who’s grabbing a piece of history?" the Instagram post was captioned

Shohei Ohtani himself, seemingly appreciating the gesture, shared the post to his story shortly after.

Screenshot of Shohei Ohtani's Instagram story (Images from - Instagram.com/@shoheiohtani IG Stories)

"Shohei Ohtani is the most talented to ever play the game", says Dodgers president Andrew Friedman

Though there were some concerns regarding Shohei Ohtani's fitness heading into spring training, it appears the 30-year-old has arrived in great shape. With his much-anticipated return to the mound inching closer, Ohtani has been hard at work focussing on his pitching skills over the past week.

In what will make for exciting news for Dodgers fans, president Andrew Friedman talked about Ohtani's displays in training so far, backing him to get back to his best in no time.

"It's everything with Shohei, it's uncharted territory. It's as unique as it gets and it's why my contention is that he's the most talented person to ever play this game. Just the ability to do both [hitting and pitching] so well." Andrew Friedman said [1:27]

Understandably, Friedman did not offer a concrete date as to when Ohtani will be ready to take to the mound again, as the organization look to be as cautious as possible with his recovery. Having made numerous quality additions to the pitching staff in the offseason, there is certainly no need to rush Ohtani back.

