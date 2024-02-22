Dodgers vs Padres Spring Training Opener: Where to watch, TV, streaming options, and more

Both the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are starting Spring Training early. They're slated to kick off the regular season a little earlier than everyone else with the Korea Series, so they needed to start earlier with their exhibition schedule. That begins today against one another, and they will also begin the regular season against each other in about one month.

The game between the Dodgers and Padres will officially kick start the Spring Training slate of games. These games and the wins and losses don't matter so much, but player performance is key. For fans trying to get a glimpse of the action, here's what you need to know.

How to watch Dodgers vs Padres Spring Training

TV channels for Dodgers vs Padres

The first game of the Spring Training schedule will be televised nationally. That's rare for a spring game, but the Dodgers and Padres will land on ESPN at 3:10 pm EST. That's when players can get a first look at an in-game Shohei Ohtani in a Dodgers jersey.

Dodgers vs Padres Spring Training Opener is today

It is also available locally on the team's channels. The Padres are under MLB's umbrella with the Diamond Sports bankruptcy issues, but LA plays on SportsNet LA.

These channels will have the game at the same time, but everyone everywhere will be able to catch the broadcast on ESPN since it is a big game and the first baseball game being played in 2024.

Streaming options for Dodgers vs Padres

If you're out of the local markets for the spring game between these two National League West rivals, you still have options. You can catch MLB games on MLB.TV, which has subscription options for individual teams and more. FuboTV is another alternative for you to catch some games as it has live channels.

ESPN will also have a live stream if you don't have the cable channel, so you're not completely out of luck without a cable package. These do cost, but they're an alternative nonetheless.

