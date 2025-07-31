"Donald Trump don't miss" - Pirates' Tommy Pham rallies behind POTUS' multi-billion dollar deal with Asian nation

On Wednesday, Pittsburgh Pirates star Tommy Pham weighed in on US President Donald Trump's recent trade deal with South Korea.

Ad

The US President has often drawn the ire of citizens for some of his policies. MLB outfielder Pham, however, appears to be an admirer of the businessman-turned-politician.

Sharing one of Trump's tweets regarding the deal on his Instagram story, Pham commended the President's work.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He (Donald Trump) don't miss 💯," Tommy Pham captioned his story.

Screenshot of Pham's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@tphamlv IG Stories)

The trade deal appears to significantly benefit the United States. The Republic of Korea is set to invest $350 billion in America, along with $100 billion for the purchase of LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and other energy-related products.

Ad

Trending

While South Korea will be charged a tariff of 15% on purchases from the US, no tariff will be levied on any trade that goes the opposite way.

Despite plenty of rumors linking him to a trade, Tommy Pham is set to continue playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates

As the trade deadline inched closer, Tommy Pham was linked to a move away from PNC Park, with many playoff-contending franchises looking for some additional depth in defense. The outfielder's contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Ad

Since the end of May, Pham has also been one of the hottest hitters in the majors, batting .355 with four home runs and 21 RBIs. This upturn in offensive production came at the perfect time for a potential trade.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Minnesota Twins - Source: Getty

However, the Pirates have opted to hold on to the veteran, despite being out of the playoff race. Other players, such as Andrew Heaney and Mitch Keller, who could have brought in valuable pieces for a potential rebuild, also ended up staying.

As a result, general manager Ben Cherington has come under fire from fans. Many have opined that the Pirates should have followed the lead of the Minnesota Twins, who made several high-profile trades.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More