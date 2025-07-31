"Donald Trump don't miss" - Pirates' Tommy Pham rallies behind POTUS' multi-billion dollar deal with Asian nation

On Wednesday, Pittsburgh Pirates star Tommy Pham weighed in on US President Donald Trump's recent trade deal with South Korea.
The US President has often drawn the ire of citizens for some of his policies. MLB outfielder Pham, however, appears to be an admirer of the businessman-turned-politician.
Sharing one of Trump's tweets regarding the deal on his Instagram story, Pham commended the President's work.
"He (Donald Trump) don't miss 💯," Tommy Pham captioned his story.
The trade deal appears to significantly benefit the United States. The Republic of Korea is set to invest $350 billion in America, along with $100 billion for the purchase of LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and other energy-related products.
While South Korea will be charged a tariff of 15% on purchases from the US, no tariff will be levied on any trade that goes the opposite way.
Despite plenty of rumors linking him to a trade, Tommy Pham is set to continue playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates
As the trade deadline inched closer, Tommy Pham was linked to a move away from PNC Park, with many playoff-contending franchises looking for some additional depth in defense. The outfielder's contract is set to expire at the end of the season.
Since the end of May, Pham has also been one of the hottest hitters in the majors, batting .355 with four home runs and 21 RBIs. This upturn in offensive production came at the perfect time for a potential trade.
However, the Pirates have opted to hold on to the veteran, despite being out of the playoff race. Other players, such as Andrew Heaney and Mitch Keller, who could have brought in valuable pieces for a potential rebuild, also ended up staying.
As a result, general manager Ben Cherington has come under fire from fans. Many have opined that the Pirates should have followed the lead of the Minnesota Twins, who made several high-profile trades.