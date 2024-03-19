"Drippiest player in the MLB" - Fans rave over Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr.'s stylish pink & black custom Jordan cleats for Seoul Series 

As the excitement of the Seoul Series dawns upon us, San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has been enthralling fans worldwide with his eye-catching designs of Jordan cleats. Tatis Jr. and Co. are preparing for a two-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Seoul, South Korea, scheduled to be played on March 20 and 21 inside the GoCheok Sky Dome.

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s latest pink and black custom-designed Jordan cleats feature an imaginative design, giving wide recognition to South Korean heritage.

The cleats have the Mugunghwa, or rose of Sharon, on the side, which is the national flower of South Korea, and the design of a monastery on the back, with a message written in Korean all along a white line design honoring the city of Seoul and South Korea in general.

Fans were quick to jump in the comments section after MLB featured Tatis Jr.'s custom-designed cleats on their official X, formerly Twitter, account.

Here are some of the fan reactions on X:

"drippiest player in the MLB"

Fernando Tatis Jr. took his time to get going in the Cactus League this spring and only hit one home run throughout Spring Training, which came in the win against the Seattle Mariners on March 3, in a game where he opened the bat for the Padres.

But barring all his hitless games, Tatis is coming off 3-6 at-bats in his last two Cactus League games leading up to the Seoul Series, which are amazing signs for San Diego.

In Game 1 of the Seoul Series, Padres' Yu Darvish is set to go up against the Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow. The two righties have been in good form and will take charge for the unofficial Opening Day for either of their ballclubs on March 20.

Fernando Tatis Jr. could be looking at covering more ground in the outfield in 2024

Fernando Tatis Jr. is a searing talent who has a mixture of speed, panache and ball control when on defense in the outfield.

While the San Diego Padres ponder over different variations in defense, the Dominican Republican could be looking at covering more ground in the outfield in 2024.

Though San Diego has their rookie Merrill Jackson in the centerfield role now, he may still need more time to fill Trent Grisham's shoes, and that's what Padres manager Mike Shildt thinks too, giving his opinion on the versatility of Fernando Tatis Jr. in the outfield:

"It’s not about Jackson. It’s more about if you think about defending what is most likely to happen, and you’ve got a special athlete, we want to make sure we can move him around," Mike Shildt said on Tatis Jr.

