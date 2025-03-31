Dylan Cease drops 1-word reaction to Nick Pivetta's sensational Padres debut

The San Diego Padres didn't make many moves this offseason, but the ones they did are turning out well for them already. After declining a $21.05 million qualifying offer from the Boston Red Sox, starting pitcher Nick Pivetta became a free agent and signed with the Padres on a four-year, $55 million contract.

Ad

On Sunday, Pivetta made his debut against the Atlanta Braves. He helped the Padres complete their four-game sweep with a dominant showing from the mound.

In a contest that saw the Padres blank the Braves 5-0, Pivetta showcased electric stuff, allowing just one hit in seven innings, including four strikeouts. San Diego completed the sweep and opened the season with a perfect 4-0 record.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fellow Padres ace Dylan Cease acknowledged Pivetta’s dominance in an Instagram story, tagging him and echoing his thoughts with a one-word reaction:

Ad

Trending

"Nasty."

Cease's Instagram story

Pivetta's shut-out outing was kept intact by fellow relievers Jason Adam and Jeremiah Estrada, who pitched the eighth and ninth innings, respectively.

Ad

The Padres were in cruise control the entire game, with contributions coming across the board. Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Jackson Merrill, Xander Bogaerts and Brandon Lockridge all contributed with an RBI each.

Nick Pivetta avoids taking all the spotlight for Padres latest win

Nick Pivetta didn't sound arrogant one bit after he led the Padres to a convincing win on Sunday. He credited all 26 players on the roster for the team's 4-0 start in his postgame interview.

Ad

“It’s just a team effort overall,” Pivetta said. “It’s all 26 guys doing their job, putting in and showing up when needed. It’s fun and exciting.

“It’s a really great start for the club, for the organization. The fans -- their excitement and energy has been tremendous.”

While Pivetta didn't place the credit on himself, Fernando Tatis made sure to give him his props.

Ad

“He keeps you in the game,” Tatis said. “He’s pounding the zone. … He showed what he’s going to bring to this team today, and I can’t wait to play behind him.”

The sentiment from the right fielder was shared by Padres manager Mike Shildt, who also lavished praise on the pitcher.

“I mean, welcome to San Diego, Nick Pivetta,” Shildt said. “He dominated counts, had life on his heater, a really, really good curveball. His sweeper was good. … Really masterful game from Nick.”

Despite off-field ownership struggles, the Padres haven't let their on-field game get affected. They are next scheduled to face the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback