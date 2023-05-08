Eric Hosmer Trade Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for veteran first baseman

Eric Hosmer is not off to a great start with the Chicago Cubs. Despite that, the team has jumped out to a 17-17 record thus far. They've been competitive when many expected them to once again dwell in the basement of the NL Central.

Hosmer has been a weak spot in the lineup, posting a 78 wRC+ and a -0.2 fWAR thus far. He's been an average defender thus far, though, so he's not without quality.

He can benefit from a change in scenery and the Cubs are likely to want to move him after his start. Here's a few teams that could look into the veteran first baseman.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Eric Hosmer trade destinations: Where the veteran could end up after Chicago

3) Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins lead the AL Central, but they've used a lot of players at first base, most of them being other position players primarily. Adding a legitimate first baseman for depth and defense would be smart, so look for them to be interested in Eric Hosmer.

2) Boston Red Sox

Eric Hosmer could return to Boston

The Boston Red Sox have gotten 1.0 fWAR from first baseman Triston Casas, but his defense has been awful. He already has -4 defensive runs saved. Hosmer has at least been average, so the surging Red Sox may want to consider looking into a defensive 1B who can provide them with depth.

1) Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies currently have the 27th-ranked first base depth via Fangraphs' fWAR rankings. They're only ahead of the Rockies, Nationals and Reds- three of the worst teams in baseball. Hosmer can't hit as well as he used to, but he could provide depth and an actual first baseman for the Phils to use since Rhys Hoskins isn't coming back this year.

Poll : 0 votes