"Everything about this team is an overall joke" - Marlins fans furious as team drops to 0-7 following loss to Angels

The Miami Marlins have not started the season on the right foot. Coming into their Wednesday afternoon matchup with the Los Angeles Angels, they had yet to win a game, sitting 0-6.

That first victory will have to wait as Miami was dismantled by the Halos, 10-2, dropping them to 0-7. They have now been swept by the angels and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

There is not much to write home about in this game. The Fish were outhit 12-4, and no player had multiple hits on the day. For the Angels, three different players had multiple hits, with Taylor Ward leading the way with three.

Marlins fans have their heads in their hands. After reaching the postseason last year, they had some hope coming into the season. Now, much of that hope is down the toilet.

"Pitching sucks, offense sucks, everything about this team is an overall joke. AJ Puk? More like AJ Suck" one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Maybe we'll be better team on the road this year hahahaha right, guys? Hahaha haha ha.." another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Miami sits as the only team in the league without a victory. They were joined by the Chicago White Sox until their upset victory against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

What is going on with the Miami Marlins?

Miami Marlins - A.J. Puk (Image via Getty)

Typically, teams that make the postseason the year prior do not struggle this hard to open up the season. However, the team did not do much over the winter to help themselves out.

The club saw slugger Jorge Soler walk in free agency and sign a deal with the San Francisco Giants. He was a big part of their offense last season, and his absence leaves a big hole.

Offensively, players have not stepped up. Luis Arraez is struggling heavily this year, hitting .185. In the last two years, he has been one of the best to step into the box, so this struggle is a head-scratcher.

Pitching is another area in the team that could use a boost. Their ace, Sandy Alcantara, is recovering from Tommy John and likely will not be ready to go this season. Eury Perez is also on the IL with Alcantara with inflammation.

While the team is trying to fix their sinking ship with the tools they have, it just is not enough. If something does not change, it will be a long season in Miami.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.