"Evidence right in front of you" - Canadian sportscaster praises Blue Jays fans for dismantling political & media narratives with Tigers series drive

Political tensions between the Unted States and Canada has heavily impacted their shared sporting landscapes since the turn of the year. In the MLB, sole Canadian representatives, the Toronto Blue Jays, have had the best record in the league, but certain narratives are following the franchise and its fans.Because of the tensions, the media across the borders has covered the reluctance of fans from Canada traveling southwards to attend their team's games.However, sportscaster Greg Brady dismissed such rumors, taking the example of the 155,000 attendance for the four-game series between the Blue Jays and the Detroit Tigers over the weekend.&quot;A lot of Blue Jays fans crossed the border and went across into Michigan and watched the game, and they should. There's an interconnectedness between the Jays and Tigers.&quot;And there's an interconnectedness between Southern Ontario and Michigan. And there's an interconnectedness between Canada and the United States, regardless of politics and regardless of which way the pendulum's swinging.&quot;Whether it's a politician that's been finger-waving at us for doing that, or whether it's been the media telling you that people aren't going, they're not crossing the border, the evidence was right in front of you this weekend in Detroit. So there. Watch those narratives out there. They're tricky,&quot; Brady said.US President Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on many countries, including Canada. Canadian fans were seen jeering at the American team during the NHL's Four Nations Cup in Montreal. Americans returned the favor when the Canadian team returned to Boston.That led to a chain reaction of sports events with such cheering. They included the Toronto Raptors of the NBA, and even the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre booed the American anthem in their opener.However, with the Blue Jays looking like strong contenders for the MLB title, their fanbase might find it more fitting to be at the games and cheer for their team because beating 29 American teams to the World Series might be a statement.Toronto Blue Jays drop series finale in Detroit, win three on the roadAfter winning the first three games, John Schneider's team was beaten in the series finale, with Tigers' Jack Flaherty six scoreless innings outdueling Max Scherzer's seven innings three-run ball. Despite the loss, it was an impressive showing from the veteran starter.“There's a lot of good in here, and there's things I was doing well,” Scherzer said. “I thought I was locating the heater better. I felt I executed some really good off-speed pitches, as well. So, there's things to take from this. But when you lose, and you lose on a homer, you always gravitate towards that. That's where your mind always goes.”The Blue Jays have a 0.5 game lead over the Tigers and the Cubs for the overall top spot in the league. They lead the AL East by 5.5 games.