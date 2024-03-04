Ex-Dodgers star Randy Wolf puts $9,995,000 price tag on Spanish-style Hollywood Hills estate, once owned by Guns N' Roses guitarist

Former MLB pitcher Randy Wolf had a career that spanned eight teams between 1999 and 2015. Given that he earned $73 million in his baseball career, you can imagine that he's no stranger to the finer things in life, including property.

Wolf is selling his Mediterranean-style estate in Hollywood Hills, which once belonged to Guns N' Roses' iconic guitarist, Slash. Wolf had bought the property in 2007, the same year he signed for the LA Dodgers. Fast forward to now, and the property has been listed for $9.95 million.

Wolf had listed the property for the same price in 2019 but took it off the market. While there are no pictures of the property available, the private state has two acres and features Mediterranean-style patios and terraces, a pool and a spa area.

The rooms are spacious with high, wood-beamed ceilings and hardwood floors. At the heart of the property is an expansive open room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, and there's also a billiards room and a gym.

Featuring five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and an island kitchen, the decor adds a stylish touch of Hollywood to a Spanish design.

When Randy Wolf discovered that he held an unwanted Phillies record

Randy Wolf played for a lengthy period in the MLB. When you pitch for that long, you normally find yourself holding records, some good, and some not so much. In June 2022, Wolf found out he had allowed at least one home run in 12 straight appearances in 2000.

Wolf was only made aware of that when Aaron Nola narrowly avoided tying this Philadelphia Phillies record. Wolf addressed the record by text, via Yahoo Sports:

“I’ve just recently been made aware of this ‘record,’ and I honestly have zero recollection of it happening. I think it’s because during this stretch I was pitching deep into all those games and won more than I lost.

“I wasn’t really worried about it then as long as I pitched deep and kept us in the game, and I remember wishing I had a sinker,” he added. “The goal for pitchers was just so different then than it is now.”

While Randy Wolf had a long and prosperous career in the MLB, this period perhaps stands out as part of his learning curve, as it was in his early years.

