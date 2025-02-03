Ex-Marlins president blasts Dana White’s stance on controversial UFC featherweight

David Samson, the former president of the Miami Marlins, like many others, condemned Bryce Mitchell, the UFC featherweight contender who attracted controversy with anti-semitic statements.

After Mitchell spoke highly of Adolf Hitler and made anti-semitic comments, UFC CEO Dana White harshly criticized the featherweight contender. However, White also stated they won't take any punitive actions against Mitchell, citing free speech.

The ex-MLB executive took issue with White's stance. Samson stated on Friday's episode of "Nothing Personal With David Samson" that Bryce Mitchell should've been fired from the UFC:

"If I am Bryce Mitchell's employer, I’m firing Bryce Mitchell. Hard stop. I will not let myself be associated, however attenuated our association is, I will not allow myself to be swept into the same breath as someone who says that," said Samson. [:0:42]

He believes certain lines should never be crossed despite business being your top priority.

"Talk about someone [Dana White] who's all about business, and I’m good with that. I'm a 'it's just business' of guy. But there are lines I won’t permit any of my employees to cross.

Doesn’t matter who they are. Didn't matter if you're the best player on the team. You're allowed to cross a lot of lines that other players don’t get to cross. Certain lines are called the third rail," the former Marlins President added. [2:22]

The 56-year-old further stated White's statements were without consultation from Disney, the parent company of ESPN, the broadcaster partner of the UFC. Moreover, Samson claimed White's choice of words would've been different if ESPN pressured the UFC head honcho by threatening to cut off their deal.

Ex-Marlins president David Samson throws shade at Disney

Ex-Miami Marlins president David Samson. - Source: Imagn

For former Marlins president David Samson, sexism, racism and misogynism are hard lines one should not cross. As such, Samson is skeptical of Disney's stance on the matter, particularly as they have not taken any action when UFC fighters or executives have crossed the lines he mentioned.

Samson shared his thoughts on Friday's episode of his podcast.

"Do you think Disney will actually do anything when, already, the UFC has been involved with sexual assault cases, and no one cared? Domestic abuse? We're good'. Drug offenses? 'No problem. We just want our guys to get the crap kicked out of each other in the ring.

"We don't care if they're on drugs off the ring. We don't care if they're with 10 different women no problem. We don't care if they hit women. We don't care if they assault women," Samson said. [5:31]

However, Samson feels nobody faces serious consequences for their offenses:

"Cause it's one, two, three, four, five strikes and you're still not out in the UFC game." [6:09]

The former Marlins president's monologue is an indirect dig at several big names associated with the UFC. Jon Jones, the arguable GOAT of the sport, has been charged with several serious offenses, including drug abuse and hit-and-run.

Moroever, instances of fighters attacking the race and nationality of opponents have also been prevalent.

