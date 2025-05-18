Ex-Reds GM pinpoints Skip Schumaker and two veteran names as ideal fits for Orioles’ next manager

Having enjoyed a superb 2024 season, the Baltimore Orioles look like a shadow of their former selves. Currently 15-29, the O's have made a disappointing start to 2025, and currently sit bottom of the AL East.

In an effort to stop their free-fall, the club's executives decided to relieve skipper Brandon Hyde of his duties earlier this week. As of now, they have promoted third base coach Tony Mansolino as the interim manager.

Speaking about the important decision of choosing Hyde's successor, former Cincinnati Reds GM Jim Bowden had his say on the Orioles' situation. According to Bowden, seasoned veterans such as Skip Schumaker, Joe Maddon and Joe Girardi would be ideal candidates to help return the O's to winning ways.

"The important part isn't the firing, the important part is the next hire. The important part is not getting rid of what you have, it's replacing what you have with a person that has a chance to do a better job than the person that was there. To me, I don't know Tony Mansolino. I only know him based on interviews I've seen, I've never met him in person. I watched his interview yesterday, wasn't real impressed," Jim Bowden said, via MLB Network Radio on Sunday.

"I kind of feel like, if I were running the Orioles, the interim tag would only be there until I got an experienced manager to walk in there and help turn this mess around. Because, when you have a mess like this, and you're promoting from within, you're not changing the voices, you're just changing the leader. I kind of feel like, if you bring someone from the outside, that has experience, you have a better chance at turning things around. [For me] It would be Skip Schumaker managing this team. I also wouldn't be opposed to brining in a veteran guy like a Joe Maddon or Joe Girardi," Bowden added.

Former Orioles coach doubts Tony Mansolino's ability to steer the ship around

Shortly after Tony Mansolino was named interim coach by the Baltimore Orioles, former O's coach Fredi Gonzalez had his say on the move, expressing his doubt regarding Mansolino's credentials. However, Gonzalez did acknowledge it is a priceless opportunity for the former third base coach to prove his worth at the highest level.

"I don't know what Tony's gonna do. I don't know if he's going to come in and put pixie dust on the roster. It's a good opportunity for him. It's a young staff, and you look around," he said.

"It's a young, inexperienced major league coaching staff, and so I don't know what Tony can do to fix it, but it's a good opportunity for him to get his feet wet and get some experience," he added.

With the team low on confidence and led by a relatively inexperienced manager, the next few months are set to be full of uncertainty for the Orioles faithful.

