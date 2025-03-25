Ex-Twins slugger identifies two NL MVP runners-up behind Shohei Ohtani for 2025, picks Elly De La Cruz as dark horse

LA Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani had an incredible 2024 season, finishing with a .310 batting average, along with 54 home runs and 130 RBIs. Playing a key role in helping his team win the NL West, the pennant and the World Series, Ohtani was awarded the NL MVP award when the campaign ended.

This season, Ohtani is the favorite to take home the prestigious prize once again, with his much-anticipated return to the pitching mound only predicted to boost his chances.

Speaking about the other players he foresees to be in the mix for the award come November, former Minnesota Twins slugger Trevor Plouffe named his potential runners-up for the prize.

"I got Shohei (Ohtani), (Juan) Soto, (Fernando) Tatis (Jr.) as my top three," Plouffe said on Tuesday(04:58), via JM Baseball. "If we're being real here, he (Shohei Ohtani) is going to win the MVP again unless he gets hurt. This is just the kind of player he is. The fact that he does both (pitching and hitting) at an elite level is just mind-boggling to me.

"Talk to anybody that's in a clubhouse right now, they're going to tell you Shohei Ohtani is the best player in baseball, and it's not particularly close."

Plouffe also talked about Cincinnati Reds' up-and-coming star Elly De La Cruz, who is his dark horse pick for the award.

"I think this guy can take the next step, and he was incredible last year, it's Elly De La Cruz," Plouffe said (06:10). "He's young, so he needs to walk a little bit more, he needs swing-and-miss a little bit less, those things happen with time. He has the intangibles, he has the position, he has the wheels, he has the defensive prowess, (and) he does everything well.

"If this guy goes and hits .280, and his OBP is .380, then he has a chance to win the NL MVP. (These are) things that are very feasible for a guy like Elly De La Cruz to do."

Dodgers sportscaster commends Shohei Ohtani's exemplary attitude

Along with being arguably the greatest player in all of baseball, LA Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is also a role model for young fans looking to make it to the big leagues, showcasing exemplary attitude on and off the field.

Dodgers sportscaster Tim Neverrett commended Ohtani and shared some instances where the Japanese international showed his class.

"He (Shohei Ohtani) is setting a great example for a younger generation of ball players," Neverett said on Friday, via the 'Baseball Isn't Boring'' podcast. "Not just with his good play but when he goes to the plate, he tips his cap in respect to the umpire. If it's the first at-bat of the day, he looks over at the opposite dugout and tips his cap to the manager and acknowledges the manager.

"And anytime he follows a pitch off, he's got his hand back, checking on the catcher to see if he's okay. A lot of guys don't do any of that," he added. "That sets a great example for younger players, where they can learn respect and sportsmanship — it sounds corny, but it's true — from the best player on the planet."

With the Dodgers aiming to repeat their exploits of 2024 and win another World Series, LA fans will hope Ohtani can continue leading by example.

